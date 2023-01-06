A lot to swallow

Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida.

Idaho loves growth, any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen a developer they didn’t like, or at least didn’t want to encourage.

Let’s stipulate: Some growth is almost always a good thing. The next ratchet down, no growth at all, leads to a loss of energy and interest and eventually a depression of both attitude and economics. I’ve seen places stuck in a no-growth mode, and they’re seldom happy. Places in actual decline are worse off.

But unleashed, madhouse booms are rarely helpful either and often worse, and people who live in the west – home to many a boom town back in the day – should know that better than most. (Idaho’s old mining communities present many useful examples.)

Growth in the last couple of decades in the Ada-Canyon area has been stunning, and at times starts to show off the problems of boom town societies, which consist of a growth beyond what an area, and the people in it, can readily absorb. It’s like the diner in a restaurant whose eyes are bigger than their stomach … and winds up with a stomach ache the next day.

Among several cases for concern, take a look at Avimor.

The Avimor development (“not just a subdivision it’s a community”) off Highway 55 north of the Boise-Eagle area got its start a couple of decades ago, approved by Ada County regulators. It has been, it should be said, a generally attractive residential development with some commercial activity, located well into the rural foothills on the road to Horseshoe Bend. About 700 houses, where more than 2,000 people (about three times as many as in Horseshoe Bend) live, have been built there.

These would be a tiny slice of the total if plans now roaring ahead come to fruition.

The current plans call for a much more urban development in the area. The Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled on January 17 to hear about the Avimor plan to build 8,761 new houses. The estimate is that the total population at Avimore would be more than 22,000, although given the number of houses and changes in residential patterns (increasing numbers of people in houses these days), that seems low.

Since there’s no practical way to manage a concentrated urban area of that scope without city services and administration, the plan is to annex that area to the city of Eagle. The annexation could come close to doubling the size of Eagle, making its population comparable to that of Pocatello or Caldwell.

It was just 30 years ago when Eagle’s population was significantly south of 4,000.

In fairness, too, this proposal was not dreamed overnight. Its general manager said last year that “Avimor has been working with Eagle since 2008, when we spent the time and money to get included in the city’s comprehensive plan.” This has been a long-range effort.

But some people in Eagle are worried about the effects. A story in the Idaho Statesman said, “Many Eagle residents say annexing Avimor into their city would be a mistake, costing existing residents more in taxes for local-government services in the long run than the development would generate in tax revenue.”

Those are fair concerns, and there are many others as well, from the increased traffic on 55 (which sometimes has a hard time with what it already has) to infrastructure pressures.

And it has had significant effects already on the governing of Eagle, as the Statesman also noted: “The fight over annexation was pivotal in the 2019 city election, when Mayor Stan Ridgeway, who opposed annexation, was defeated by Jason Pierce, who received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from the McLeod family, which owns the property, and its developers.”

Given the political imperatives, the development may go through. But like the diner who overate at the restaurant, people in Eagle may wake up the next morning wondering what they did the night before.

