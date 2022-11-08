It’s a minefield out there

We’re at the end of election season. Alleluia!

It’s been quite an experience – this tip-toeing through a minefield of totally unqualified candidates trying to bring Trump’s crooked, self-serving politics to the state and local level. A few made it through but it remains to be seen if they did it themselves or had help. From Democrats.

The “D’s” engaged in a dangerous game of putting dollars and direct advertising for some – wait for it – nutcase Republicans. Their game was to try to set up the weakest GOPers for their candidates to run against today.

With that out-of-party-help, some dangerous Republicans have been successful. Trumpers in several states are vying for statewide offices. Now, that may tickle the political “taste buds” of some. But, the risk is a few of those idiots might pull off a victory here or there.

And, therein lies the danger of what Democrats in several states have done. Their ploy may come back to bite ‘em in the posterior.

The Trumpers – the nutcases – the loonies – whatever your favorite label – are a dangerous lot. In Arizona, for example. One such tainted guy is running for Secretary of State while (a) denying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and (b) talking of maybe having to “make some changes in the outcome of future elections” if they prove not to his liking.

And, he’s not alone. Others with a similar lack of respect for the offices they’re seeking are making some of the same noises. Governor, Secretary of State, dog catcher or whatever. Given some political power by uninformed voters, we could have some real problems.

That’s what makes today’s national election so damned important. If there ever was a time when voters must know the players – really know – it’s now – TODAY!

Dangerous folk, these. Their goal is to change things to run the way they believe and not necessarily according to the law. That’s what makes them dangerous.

The tainted field of choices at the polls has not been so obvious in all places. Having scurried through the primary process – with or without help from the Dems – a lot of these dangerous folk have softened their speech and tried to seem more mainstream. Even “scrubbed” their websites. Therein lies the danger. If voters haven’t done their homework before making their mark, many could be fooled.

All states have had some form of voter information available. Voter guides, voter pamphlets, candidate or Secretary of State web pages – whatever they’re called where you live. All with the same goal. Helping all of us make more informed choices

Some of these Trumpers are running for the legislature, county commission, city council and other elective boards and commissions. School boards, too, if that’s on the ballot where you are.

If real justice there be, one of these days, DJT will wind up in the crossbar hotel. May take some time but, odds are it will happen. What, then, of these folks that follow his every word? Will they eventually fade away? Will they suddenly return to “normal?”

No one knows. But, if those on the ballot today are successful, they’ll already have fulfilled their mission(s).

We can’t let that happen. Our lives – the lives of all of us – depend on it.

That’s the minefield.

