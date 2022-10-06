Coroner

In a month we will all be heading to the polls to support our representative democracy. We will cast our ballots and elect the officials that will work for our common good.

You’ll vote for a US Senator, maybe, and you’ll for sure vote for a US Representative. Down below these lofty congressional positions you’ll decide on a State Senator, then a State Representative. Next, you’ll consider who should be one of your county commissioners. Maybe there will be two on your ballot. Below the county commissioners on the ballot comes the sheriff, though some might argue that position should be higher.

Do you even know these folks? Wait, it gets even more obscure.

The County Assessor might be up for election, and maybe the County Treasurer. County. But before you get to vote for cemetery district commissioner, or highway district commissioner, or library district commish, the County Coroner will need your attention.

This was my induction to representative politics. I got appointed to be a county coroner early in my years in Moscow, Idaho, then ran for reelection three times. I went to the candidate forums, though I raised no money and spent none on campaign signs. I was “unaffiliated” with any political party since I thought such affiliation served no purpose, and the duties had no political impact I could see.

But the duties did serve the common good. Deaths should be investigated. And that is the duty of the county coroner: to investigate accidental, unexplained, unattended, suicidal, or homicidal deaths. There are some more minor duties, but that’s the gist.

Does this endeavor serve you? Does it matter that your coroner decides Mr. Flitty died from a heart attack? That’s a natural death. But it might matter to his widow since his life insurance pays double if it was an accident. And he was splitting firewood. Can’t we just call it an accident?

In my fifteen years I was on both sides of that dispute. A widow wanting one decision, an insurance company wanting another. No one thinks of a coroner needing much integrity, but I think that’s why the King of England established the position. The King wanted his taxes paid, and the possessions of the deceased needed to be accurately catalogued. Now days, it’s the manner and cause of death that needs determination, not the assets. Isn’t that more a public health question than a monetary one?

So, should this even be a public position we vote on? Why isn’t death investigated by a qualified appointed professional whose performance and integrity are ensured by the elected official that chooses them, like a chief of police?

Many states have this model. Oregon and Utah use medical examiners. Idaho has county coroners. One of those little “other duties” I mentioned above for Idaho Coroners is that they assume the duties of the Sheriff should they become unable to perform their duties. So, I’m arguing here that the coroner should get moved up on the ballot, above the sheriff. That won’t happen.

There have been many calls to change this system, but nothing much has happened. There is inertia when death is involved. But maybe Idaho has some small momentum.

Governor Little found some money in that huge surplus a year or so back to support a center in Pocatello to perform autopsies for county coroners in that corner of the state. Most rural counties have to pay big money to urban centers for such services. Montana has a much better system. But this is moving from the voting booth to big policy changes. I apologize.

Vote for the coroner you know. May their integrity and industry serve our common good. We may all need such service.

