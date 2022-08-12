The good news

There is good news for Idaho in this time of social and political discontent. Quite a bit of it, actually.

We get so accustomed to bad news that when the good stuff appears, it’s little noted and sometimes hard to believe. I know, I know: There are all kinds of bad and dangerous and ugly things going on in the world. But that’s not the whole story. And we should take note when some of the bad stuff is a less bad.

Consider forest fires.

Idaho, like other states, has some forest fires this summer, as it does every year. The Moose Fire in the Salmon area is proving particularly stubborn, and others spark with regularity.

But the numbers and size of the fires this year are much smaller than usual, and the damage relatively modest. Last week the National Interagency Fire Center listed five fires; except for the Moose, all were under 6,000 acres in size. A year ago, the same list contained 23 fires, six of them larger than 6,000 acres.

This year’s climate may have helped to a degree, and maybe other conditions, accidental or otherwise. But this year is better on the fire front than most in recent times.

Not to mention the masses of unhealthy and smelly smoke that in the last couple of years descended over most of Idaho for a lot of the summer and early fall, but this year has, not entirely but mostly, skipped the state. (Fewer big fires elsewhere around the west has contributed to that.)

That doesn’t mean next year will fare as well (or that we won’t see eruptions later this year). Think of this as a breather.

That brings to mind the drought situation – or the relative lack of one.

We’re not talking about a water utopia here, but: Several months ago water officials were warning of a hard drought around the state this summer. It hasn’t happened. Idaho has seen some water cutoffs this year, but at the moment, water levels are pretty good. Last week, federal monitors showed all of Idaho’s river basins were within 10 percent of the median for year-to-date precipitation – a remarkably steady picture few years see.

That said, southern Idaho remains technically in a moderate drought, partly “due to a multi-year drought cycle that’s likely to continue next year,” as reports have said.

On the health front we’re all breathing a little easier this summer as the Covid-19 and other pandemics (hello, monkeypox) ease their grip. We’re (mostly) not wearing masks and most of our traditional public activities have resumed, which is great.

Take it as a matter of degree and a cautionary note, though. The pandemic isn’t over, and health officials are still recommending great caution.

The biggest complaint of the last few months has been economic: Inflation. (The unemployment rate in Idaho and nationally has been registering essentially full employment for quite some time, and overall business indicators are positive.) Inflation has been the outlier, but even it is easing; latest estimates have shown the big increases have broken. Gas prices in Idaho and nationally have been falling dramatically in the last couple of months. One investor publication reported, “The CPI inflation rate finally pulled back from a 40-year peak in July, as the consumer price index came in cooler than expected.”

Idaho may have gotten a significant piece of big economic news in just the last couple of weeks of the passage of the technology funding bill (the CHIPS and Science Act, which passed over the objections of Idaho’s delegation): Micron Technology said that with its passage, the corporation is looking at expansions that could add 40,000 jobs. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Idaho pick up some of them.

It’s not that there’s no basis for discontent. There always is.

But in a number of ways, in the ways that hit lives directly, this seems like an easier-going summer than usual. Enjoy.



