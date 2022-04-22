Undebatable

I’ll admit up front I’m a fan of political debates.

I watch them – debates within and between both parties – routinely during presidential season, and in debate season of any election year I prowl the listings at C-SPAN, which regularly runs debates from all over the country. In campaign season popcorn time at our house often involves debates for races from attorney general in Nebraska to the U.S. Senate in Maryland, from local office to national. I’ll own that they can be entertaining, but I also learn a lot about the candidates, the states and a sometimes surprising array of issues and how people think about them.

Better than in any other format, debates let you take the measure of the candidate – the human being and how they react and think.

A few days ago I attended an in-person debate (praise be those are back) between candidates for county office, and learned a good deal about the contenders. One of them strained everything through ideology, and seemed to have a weak grasp of many on-the-ground conditions in the county. Another (not an incumbent) seemed conversant with the way things actually work nearly to the point of bogging down in the bureaucracy. Another seemed to have useful, interesting ideas and a flexible mind, but flexible to the point of periodically focusing on ideas and subjects only lightly related to the county. Another seemed to view everything through the lens of his business experience. And so on.

All of those kinds of considerations are relevant for deciding who should be a county commissioner. And you couldn’t get any of them from campaign advertising or even most news stories or profiles. They’re human assessments you can make only by seeing the person directly, under conditions that put on a little pressure.

There are other ways to learn about some of these things, but debates are among the best – and these days among the few.

When I started writing about politics for newspapers (decades ago) candidate profiles were often lengthy, and I remember writing some that occupied the bulk of a full newspaper page, room enough for a lot of raw information. Now, newspapers scramble to find the space or staff to cover the candidates and issues, hard as many of them try.

There’s good material available on line, but many people are going to have difficulty sifting the useful from the trash. And that’s not counting the ever-increasing mass of material coming your way in the form of paid messages (broadcast, on line, printed mail pieces) from the candidates and their allies, much of it worthless. (A hint: Don’t trust a word of it without checking out the accuracy and the context of the statements first, and don’t fall for the emotional manipulation which is at the heart of most political ads.) Candidate websites, at their best, can be better, but often are only slightly informative and sometimes misleading; they’re worth visiting but only as a piece of the picture.

Candidate debates are better than any of the advertising and much of anything else you can get. They function as an instant fact-checking mechanism, because a false statement from one side is likely to be quickly rebutted by the other. (They may not resolve the issue, but they at least flag what you should check out before accepting.) They give candidates a chance to make their case, using at least roughly equal time and conditions, in a way advertising can’t do.

This is why the decisions by a group of prominent candidates in this year’s primary election not to participate in the long-running televised candidate debates does such a disservice to the voters. Governor Brad Little, governor contender Janice McGeachin, US. Representative Mike Simpson and lieutenant governor candidate Priscilla Giddings all have opted out. The practical reasons are clear enough. Simpson said that “voters have heard enough” from his opponent. Little even said his record is “non-debatable,” which on its face almost sounds like something you might hear in Russia these days. A governor’s record in office “non-debatable”? Really?

The decision not to participate doesn’t have to come in a vacuum. Voters can hold these candidates accountable. They too, after all, have decisions of their own to make in the primary election.

