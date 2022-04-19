Facing and surviving change

Face it. We will survive COVID-19. But, two things are certain in our future.

First, COVID will be with us from now on. No matter what eventually surfaces in the vaccine market, it’ll still be there. Just like a lot of other viruses. We’ll learn to live with it just as we have colds and the various varieties of flu. It’ll continue morphing into new strains and we’ll rely on science to keep pace. We’ll build new security methods of keeping it at bay. But, it’s not going away.

Second, the world as we knew it only a couple of years ago will never return. When we finally get through this ordeal – and we will – it’ll be a different world.

Take jobs, for example. Thousands and thousands of sales jobs are gone. And, in many cases, they’re not coming back. During our sequestration, we’ve turned to the I-Net for many of our regular needs. From new shoes to grocery shopping to health care to buying cars. From now on, it’s going to be a whole new deal.

Take cars. Carvana is one of those I-Net places where cars are bought (and sold) on the I-Net. They’ve been advertising to fill about 100 job openings. Such sales as are expected will be handled by a new call center. Other new hires will be delivering and picking up vehicles in the designated coverage area. Less sales personnel, fewer mechanics. Fewer admin and other support folks.

With many major retailers taking out bankruptcies or going out of business, same story. Floor salespeople, gone. Admin support staff, gone. More brick and mortar stores closing. Entire malls vacant or up for sale. The retail apocalypse long predicted because of e-commerce appears to have arrived in many places.

Business-to-business jobs are disappearing because of automation. So, more sales jobs lost. More office and administrative vacancies will not be filled. In the last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, jobs most likely to be replaced because of new technology were not in manufacturing, as predicted, but in office and other support jobs. As companies – large and small – downsize and turn to more technology, fewer people needed. Those jobs are not coming back.

Take higher ed. Look at the shift to the I-Net. At our house, Barb has students all over the world working to get advanced degrees. Online. Colleges and universities are designing many more online offerings. They’re not getting as much revenue support from local and state governments, so they’re turning to the I-net. Fewer professional ed staff, fewer support staff, lower costs per-student, reduced housing costs by going electronic. We may even see mergers of institutions and some historic campuses close for good.

How about “work-from-home?” Lots of companies have found certain jobs can be done with the I-net resulting in lower overheads. Working moms can often skip the costs of babysitters and can spend more times with their kids. Also, no commuting costs. For thousands and thousands of parents, it’s a “win-win.” Many don’t want to go back to the office. Employers can cut spending in reduced admin costs. And fewer job needed.

How about air travel and hotels? Well, don’t look for any return to as many jobs as pre-COVID. Again, I-net. More travelers using the I-Net for their meeting needs. Lots of folks who used air travel for conferences and other group meetings are doing just fine with electronic gatherings. Business travel, according to those Census Bureau folks, found pre-COVID business bookings accounted for about 70% of income for airlines and hotels. Look for a post-COVID world of fewer hotel and airline jobs.

Fewer travelers. Less need for so many airplanes. Airlines have mothballed hundreds of planes. And there are mothball locations in six states. United cut 17,000 jobs. Delta another 12,000. Other airlines? Who knows? Will United and Delta and all the others be buying new planes when they’ve got hundreds they already own that can be quickly returned to service?

So, what happens to Boeing, Airbus and other aircraft companies? And their thousands of suppliers?

Non-residential construction has already taken a hit. The old I-Net, again. With nearly all sections of the economy using I-Net and other assorted electronic conveniences, less higher ed construction, less retail and mall building. In addition, fewer cleaning companies and security folks. It spirals.

Look for governments – from local to the feds – not only not rehiring for vacant positions but continuing hiring freezes and layoffs. They, too, have adjusted to current conditions and, using the I-Net and new software, working from home will likely continue, less building space will be needed and other adjustments will reshape the future.

Our world has always evolved. As we’ve aged, we’ve adjusted to the “new” as necessary. But, COVID hit us and our environment HARD! For many of us, our world just stopped. No eating out. No movies. No sports events. No church. No social events. No large family gatherings. We’ve had to sequester for some 30 months. Now, things are starting to loosen up though we still have to be cautious.

These are dangerous, threatening times. But, we’ve faced dangers before in wars, pandemics and more. And we’re still here.

That’s the really good news!



