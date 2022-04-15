Scoring the race

Last week a reader wrote with an inquiry: Which of the challengers in the Republican primary is most likely to give U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, who is up for election, a serious contest?

I scratched out a quickly-crafted reply, and while the contest itself doesn’t look like a nail-biter, the thought process behind evaluating it might be useful if you want to play at home “Let’s Handicap the Political Horse Race.”

One quick note: This isn’t about how to choose who you should vote for. That might be the subject of another column. This is about estimating chances of winning.)

Another quick note: This isn’t exactly about prediction, which is to say what will happen. This is about the factors that influence the chances something will happen, which is different. Quirky changes always are possible.

Here’s where I started.

This particular race features five candidates: Crapo, Scott Trotter of Lewiston, Natalie Fleming of Boise, and Brenda Bourn and Ramont Turnbull both of Meridian. (You can get names and addresses at the Idaho secretary of state’s website.)

Crapo has advantages of incumbency (incumbents in political races win most of the time), name familiarity (he’s been in Congress for almost 30 years and most Idahoans know who he is) and money (helped by those previous factors). He can and does hire experienced campaign staff, and he is a highly experienced campaigner. There’s more, but these factors are enough to show heavy odds to win his primary.

Okay. Of the other four contenders, who’s most likely to come in second?

None are household names in Idaho (as, say, Ammon Bundy is in the governor’s race) and none (so far as I can tell) have won elective office. Money could help make up for these things.

I migrated to the Federal Election Commission web site, where you can find reports on campaign money – receipts and spending – for congressional candidates. There I saw Trotter reported donations of $5,500, and the other candidates none. That’s far from Crapo’s more thanf $5 million, but it does indicate some campaigning effort and support, however limited. (Money is no guarantee of political success, but if one candidate overwhelmingly out-raises and out-spends the others, that’s a relevant fact. Many donors like to invest in winners.)

What other evidence of campaigning can be found on websites or social media? All of candidates had websites, which is a plus, but these tended not to suggest a lot of campaigning activity going on. Trotter’s site seemed to show most. It reported appearances at Republican Lincoln Day events around the story – de rigueur for Republican candidates in Idaho.

Next, what kind of message – and with what force and clarity – were they sending to the party’s voters that would persuade them to break from the incumbent? For an example of this, consider the campaign of Bryan Smith of Idaho Falls against incumbent Mike Simpson for the District 2 House seat. Leaving aside the merits of Smith’s argument, he is undeniably making a clear and strongly-worded case for why he should replace Simpson. It may or may not convince, but it will be compelling to at least a significant audience.

Reviewing the Senate contenders’ websites, news accounts and other materials, I found nothing nearly so strong among Crapo’s challengers for why the incumbent should be tossed out, other than it’s time for a change (which challengers of every stripe always say). Fleming appeared to have the most developed message, but she did little to draw a direct contrast to Crapo, and didn’t address him very specifically at all.

Overall? Trotter appears to have done the most ground work among the four, may have reached the most people, and showed some evidence of picking up a little support. He seems best positioned unless, that is, Fleming finds a way to more broadly distribute her message and if – this also is critical – something in it catches fire with a significant segment of voters.

Or so I would say about that race, absent some factor I’m not aware of, which happens, and which is part of the reason election nights always are so interesting.

Absent polling (helpful in evaluation but not dispositive), these are some of the indicators in figuring out who might win a race. So run down the ballot and pick a race. You can play this game (safely, even) at home.

