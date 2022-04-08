Secretaries of state

I’ve intended for a while to say a few words about Lawerence Denney, Idaho’s secretary of state, but the right prompt hadn’t quite shown up. Now a couple have.

The smaller prompt is an item I spotted, newly arrived, on the SOS website. It is a database called Canvass, apparently intended for use in various states; it includes election result information back to 1990, from federal offices down to local precinct chairs. Not all the information seems to be filled in yet (notably on the local level) and maybe in time older elections will be filled in too.

But it’s an excellent start because, while most of this data is available elsewhere, the interface is so simple that it may get much wider use than the spreadsheets that have been otherwise available (and I hope will continue to be, since more detailed information can be found there). Check it out.

This is an indicator that Denney and his staff have been trying to interact effectively with the public and take care of the state’s information and record-keeping needs.

I was among those who questioned, before his election in 2014, how well Denney would do that, whether he might run the office as a partisan activist, despoiling a very sound reputation built over decades in the hands of its previous two occupants.

Happily, that concern turned out to be misplaced. The state’s election services and other divisions have continued to run smoothly and effectively, Idaho’s elections properly and cleanly. He has retained and found capable staff, and used (not dismissed) its expertise. A fair review of his office over the last eight years would call it professional.

Denney is retiring with this next election, and the question now – the second prompt – is whether the same will be said of his successor.

This is a time of election paranoia, when many people freely dispense, with no evidence, accusations of stolen elections. That sets the environment for this year’s contest.

Among Republicans there are three contenders, and one of them likely will be the next secretary: Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, state Senator Marty Souza and state Representative Dorothy Moon.

McGrane, who was one of Denney’s primary opponents eight years ago, was then as now endorsed by the outgoing secretary of state, Ben Ysursa (and three former Republican governors as well). He has been running elections in Idaho’s largest county for most of two decades, efficiently and without controversy, and he knows the job. On his website, though, even he gives a nod to the scare-story environment: “Where other states have struggled, we have triumphed. It is now more important than ever to protect Idaho’s elections from the influence of D.C. and beyond.”

The other two, legislators both, have been competing to play into the election-theft scenario. A sample from Souza’s website: “Marty will continue to prevent Big Tech money from trying to influence our elections. Last year’s ‘test run’ is a dangerous threat that will remain unless we update and secure our laws.”

More hyperbolic, in a big headline right up top, from Moon’s site: “America’s system of free and fair elections is under attack, and that threatens the continued existence of our Republic!” She goes on to warn of the dangers of eroding public confidence in elections, but who is eroding that confidence? Perhaps the legislator making a baseless claim of an influx of Canadians pouring into Idaho elections to … well, to do what isn’t exactly clear.

Idaho voters lucked out eight years ago, continuing the line of responsible secretaries of state. Will they do that again this time, in a more challenging political environment?



