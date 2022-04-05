Go help or stay home

There’s a lot of difference between the Republican Party and the Republican party.

Notice that one “Party” is capitalized and the other is not. Here’s why – in my world.

We have to believe – and indeed there are some small indications – that there is still a Republican Party. Capital “P.”

In Idaho, for example, there are Republican Party requests for Democrats to cross over in the 2022 primaries. Those Republicans want Democrats to help weed out some of the far-far right screwballs in a closed primary so elected Republicans can have a more centrist Party in public office. We’re hearing the same “invitations”in other traditionally Red States. Get Democrat moderates to help with the “house cleaning.”

To do that, Democrats have to change their party affiliation from “Democrat” to “Republican” for the Primary. Easy peasy. Then, after the Primary – and the weeding – Dems can change back again.

That plea for help seems, to me, an indication that there is still life in the old GOP and that deserves a capital “P” for Party.

Now, why the small “p” when talking about the Republican party? Again, in my world, the small “p” is for those Republicans who’ve become Trumpers – the nutballs – the dangerous ones. The media still calls them the “Republican Party” when reporting on their scurrilous activities. I don’t think they ARE the Republican Party. Big “P.”

In a recent CNN nationwide poll, registered Republicans were asked “Who was elected President in 2018?” Just over 60% said “Trump.” Sixty percent! Thus, it would seem logical that, give-or-take, 40% said Biden or someone else. Some of that 40% – more or less – could be seen as members of the Republican Party. Capital “P.”

So, the question is when will that 40% of Republicans stand up and take control of their beloved Party? With or without Democrats to help with the housework, when will that 40% exert whatever muscle it has left to wrest control of things and get the GOP back on track to again be a viable political force?

If a “take-back” isn’t done soon – preferably the 2022 primary and 2024 general elections – that Republican party – small “P” – could have the upper hand for years. Not good!

That bunch is making an all-out frontal attack on our voting systems – national and local. Trumpers are already signed up to compete for the Secretary of States job in several states. Where the vote certifying is done. Pennsylvania and a few other states. Others appear up and down ballots for remaining offices. At the county levels and school boards, as well.

They want to take control of the vote counting up and down the ticket. If they can’t win by actual count, Trumpers want to be in a position to do their own counting. Or, not counting. Or, to play with the vote totals. It’s actually just that brazen.

Whether the Chief Trumper himself decides to run for President again is an open question. Personally, I doubt it. But, it’s almost unimportant, really. He’s got his minions on ballots all over the country. If a sizeable number of them win, it’s the toehold he’s looking for to throw doubt in what has traditionally been our system of formerly “free and fair” elections.

That’s what makes that 2022 Primary so damned important! And, that’s why that 40% or so of the real Republican Party – capital “P” – is asking Democrats to be Republicans for a day – primary day.

But, there’s something else to consider. Democrats – lots of Democrats – have to fill open slots on the ballot, too. We got Marjorie Taylor Green because she won a primary and no Democrat showed up at the general election to make it a contest. Idaho is known for its lack of competition as well, making primary races all the more important.

So, Democrats have to do some real soul searching. Whether to cross over and help the Republican minority take charge, or stay at “home” and try to elect some Democrats.

Voters in the 2022 primary need to be more educated about candidates and issues than in past elections. Democrats must decide if helping Republicans is more important than electing some of their own. They’ve got to look at races where they can be competitive and try for wins in their own backyard. Or, failing that, assist the GOP.

Filing deadlines are yet to come. Everybody has to wait to see what shakes out. But, it seems Democrats and Independents really hold the keys this time. For them, decisions have to be made case-by-case, race-by-race.

The outcome in the next two elections has never been more important.



