Too much data and not enough

Thousands of companies you have no business relationship with – hardly any you ever heard of – possess astonishing amounts of information about you, your residence, your family, your work, your religion, your credit score and more. They are called data brokers, and you have no way to find out from them what they have and do with all of your personal information, much less control how they use it.

Few social problems leave many of us with such a feeling of helplessness.

Any solution would seem to be federal or even international. In June 2019 most (40) of the state attorneys general proposed a federal clearinghouse of data broker information to combat the “loss of privacy that occurs when consumers are subject to increasingly extensive monitoring without increased public awareness or oversight.”

It hasn’t happened. Since then, some states have tried taking a crack at it. Oregon is the latest.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has proposed to the legislature House Bill 4017, for a state data broker registry. That idea is that any company trading in data about Oregonians has to register with and pay a fee to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.Then, “The data broker must provide contact and other business information that will be posted on a public website hosted by DCBS. Consumers can use the registry to contact data brokers directly to ask questions, or to request that the broker no longer sell their personal information.”

She testified on February 2, “It’s one thing for a consumer to willingly turn over data for a specific purpose. But the widespread sale of data, often done without our knowledge or our consent, gives data brokers broad latitude to do whatever they want with it. The data broker industry includes some reputable companies that are crucial to the modern economy, but I think all of us would agree that when companies use our personal information for profit, it should be incumbent upon them to operate with transparency and responsibility.”

Is this an answer to our data control quandary, or a grain of sand tossed (with however good intentions) at a steel wall?

The answer is in the details, especially ensuring the passed legislation grows fangs to ensure compliance and offer enough useful information and pushback for consumers.

Quite a few states have developed legislation in this area, but two have had significant recent specific experience with data broker regulation.

California in 2019 set up an online data broker registry. The state legislative measure setting it up required “data brokers to register with, and provide certain information to, the Attorney General. The bill would define a data broker as a business that knowingly collects and sells to third parties the personal information of a consumer with whom the business does not have a direct relationship, subject to specified exceptions. The bill would require the Attorney General to make the information provided by data brokers accessible on its internet website. The bill would make data brokers that fail to register subject to injunction and liability …”

How well has it done?

One Silicon Valley analyst said, “this law needs more teeth to get more data brokers to register. The Cal AG determined per this document that the number of data brokers worldwide was 4,000 and projected that 1,000 would register with California. Yet nearly a year into the law only 414 data brokers have registered with the State per the Cal AG data broker registry website, or 41% of projected and 10% of the actual number of worldwide brokers, so maybe further carrots and sticks are needed to get more registrations.”

Beyond that, much of the information registrants provided was inadequate, not nearly enough to give consumers the intended information about what the companies had on them, how they used it or how to stop it.

Vermont, the other registry state, has had a similar experience. Vermont does require more of brokera than California, including what information they have on minors and whether their data has been breached.

Still, one news report said of the Vermont effort that, “Dozens of firms registered, but few offered clear answers about what they do with data and whether users may remove themselves from databases.”

That doesn’t mean any of these efforts are without value. (The California state database is a great trove of information for a deep dive.) But it does mean careful thought should be given to the Oregon law, to make sure it is not merely a gesture but actually consumer-useful.

To do that, evidently, it will have to incorporate some longer, sharper fangs than the industry has seen before.

Originally in the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

