Worried Republicans

I feel sorry for Republicans. Yes, I really do.

Oh, no! Not the crazy, immoral, sex-abusing, race-baiting, publicity-seeking, ignorant ones who show up in the headlines, day-after-day. No. Never them!

I mean the thoughtful, concerned, conservative-leaning, socially responsible, God-fearing, centrist, compromise-believing, all-around good people like Bob Dole, Howard Baker, Everett Dirksen, John McCain, Michael Steele, Jerry Ford, the Bushes, etc., etc., etc.. Where have Republicans like that gone? Are all the “normal” ones dead?

If so, where the Hell did their descendants go?

I’m sick and tired of McCarthy, Cruz, Paul, Taylor-Greene, Boebert, Gosar, Biggs, Gohmert, Ronny Jackson, Sessions, Scaliese, et al..

McCarthy’s latest misadventure is loudly and repeatedly claiming he’ll fight the January 6th Committee every step of the way. He’ll refuse the official “request” to appear – he’ll reject any subpoenas on his doorstep – ignore the Constitutionally-authorized power of the Committee.

His words: “As a representative and leader of a minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate in this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward. The Committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation … and is not serving any legislative purpose.”

A load of B.S.. Any high school civics class could tear McCarthy’s full statement apart and highlight the lies – if not the historical ignorance – therein. With little effort.

That’s what I’m talking about when I write “I’m sick and tired” of (r)epublicans. Yes, Virginia, small “r.”

But, at the same time, my heart goes out to anyone in this country who lays an intellectually positive claim to the name “Republican” – large “R!”

Day after day, after seemingly endless day, those good, honest, God-fearing, responsible, conservative people listen to their small “r” brothers-and-sisters lie, misrepresent facts, shout their idiocy with meaningless drivel while showing their deep ignorance. Like McCarthy. They find little-to-no support or even acknowledgment of/for their good Republican hopes, aspirations and dreams.

Nothing in the headlines – or on the “telly” these days – represents what normal, right-thinking Republicans among the citizenry expect of their Party. I’m sure many go to bed each night, sick of what has happened to the GOP, hoping tomorrow will be the day civility, honesty and responsibility return. And the next day. And the next. And the next. That’s gotta be tough.

But, there are some small glimmers of hope. The January 6th Committee, for example, so far appears to be hard-working, diligent, smart and very, very professional in what activities we can see. It’s beginning to feel the Committee’s final report will be a blockbuster with investigation details of nearly hourly happenings from before the 6th to well after.

The Committee has been very, very smart, so far, publically revealing snippets of information a bit at a time. If one D.J. Trump isn’t feeling the pressure mounting, and a spear jabbing him in the ribs, he’s either more factually-challenged than we thought or living in some dream world in which he thinks his followers will rush into the streets to save him. Some will. Most won’t.

Right-thinking, caring and responsible Republicans face a huge decision come primary election time. They’ve either got to stay and fight to keep the nut cases off the November ballot (if they have the strength to do so) or, jump over the fence and vote with Democrats. If, in their Party, the current crop of liars, politically-ignorant, McCarthy types survive to “fight another day,” GOP politics will become “sewer” politics. And it won’t get better for many years.

There are two ways to beat the “bad guys.

One is the ballot box. The other is for elected Republican leaders to finally show some sense of responsibility and punish the miscreants themselves. But, don’t hold your breath, waiting for the second method to come forth. It won’t. It’s the “leadership” (McCarthy, Scaliese, Elise Stefanic, McConnell, Barrasso, et al.) that are the problem. As long as these people serve in those “leadership” positions, there’ll be no house cleaning and no diversion from the loud, raucous, truth-denying bunch we presently have.

So, my thoughtful, truth-telling, honest, civically-responsible Republican friends, there IS hope. And that hope is YOU! We want to see you and your progeny survive and prosper to become the “Republican Party that was.” Ready to offer to meet at the table on any issue, to talk, to compromise and to work for better government and a better America. We want you to succeed! We really do!

‘Cause if you don’t, our Democracy – our Republic – our entire nation can – and most likely – will be lost. That’s how important you are!

Tell us what we can do to help.



