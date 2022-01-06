Watch out

Next week, Monday January 10th, 2022, the Idaho legislature will reconvene. I hope you are prepared with your billfold open, your purse ready and your children kept safe. Because I’m sure our duly elected representatives are chomping at their bits to send money our way.

They’ve not just hinted at it, but pretty much promised.

It makes sense. They are sitting on the biggest surplus this state has ever seen. But when you start to build something, and a state budget is an annual edifice the legislature must construct, it’s best to know what you can afford before you start digging the footings.

This mammoth pot of cash is really from two sources. Some is one-time COVID bonuses sent out from Washington DC where the politicians only concern is getting a TV interview or going viral on social media. So, when the pandemic hit, big money sloshed to the states and our wise leaders are sitting on about $885M they couldn’t figure out where to spend.

Do you remember the legislature last year getting its undies twisted about not having a finger on those expenditures? Their umbrage kept them in session FOREVER. But I guess they couldn’t see fit to send that money out the door to those deserving it, the waitresses laid off, the folks who can’t make rent, the small business owner who couldn’t open her doors.

Instead, they attacked mask mandates and public health districts. There were other attacks taking up their time too. Enough that they needed a special session.

But the other source of this huge pile of dough is not one-time, here today, gone tomorrow COVID bucks. Idaho has seen unplanned, unprecedented tax revenue growth. Sales tax income is through the roof, as is personal (not corporate) income tax revenues. So, we have been promised a tax cut. Don’t you love it?

Are Idahoans just rolling in dough, and the tax man has found our dropped quarters? Are we a high tax state and the tax man is siphoning our bank accounts? Just where the heck is all this unforeseen revenue rolling in from?

Maybe some of us are well off. I’ve heard some rich guy is buying up Teton County. But I’ll bet his accountants have figured a way for him not to pay taxes.

No, the sales and income tax revenue rising tide is probably coming from pretty regular folks. It’s just that Idaho is getting swamped with newcomers. Don’t you love it?

For the last five years Idaho has led the nation in population growth. Last year alone, between 2020 and 2021 Idaho added about 53,000 citizens. That’s about the exact size of a legislative district. Ask me how I know that bit of minutiae…

It’s not our birth rate. It’s not resettled asylum seekers. Its people who move here from other states. Ask anybody looking for a new home or a rental in the Treasure Valley. It seems, as states go, we have been discovered. Don’t you love it?

A little of the anecdotal evidence that there are a lot of newcomers comes from the folks testifying in the Capitol to our perpetual legislature. A lady giving testimony stated her residence as “Rathdrum, California”. Oops.

Another sign of newcomers is the recent warning from the Idaho Department of Transportation: DON’T PASS SNOWPLOWS ON THE RIGHT!! Most folks only do that once, but it’s a fair warning to new immigrants.

Idaho is booming while our nation stagnates. US population only grew 0.1% last year, the slowest growth rate since the Pilgrims. We have been discovered. Don’t you love it? So, let’s cut taxes and give all these newcomers a sense of well-being and let them know our boundless generosity. They’ll learn about snowplows soon enough.



