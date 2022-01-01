Stephen Hartgen

A writer familiar to those who frequent this site, and have read our books, has passed.

Stephen Hartgen, 77, a prominent figure in Magic Valley politics and journalism for more than three decades, died at Twin Falls on December 31.

A native of Maine, he was a university professor before moving into journalism in newspapers, including at Minneapolis, Minnesota, Anniston, Alabama and Casper, Wyoming. In the early 80s he was named managing editor at the Twin Falls Times News, and remained at the paper for many years first in that position and later as publisher.

After retiring from the paper in 2004 he was elected in 2008to the Idaho House, serving there for five terms before retiring. (He was succeeded in the House by his wife, Linda Wright Hartgen, who this year is planning to leave that seat and run for an open seat in the Idaho Senate.)

He also was a member of numerous state and local organizations, including the Idaho Capitol Commission.

He also was the author of three books published by Ridenbaugh Press: Journey West: A Memoir of Journalism and Politics, and two books about the Magic Valley, Tradition and Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990, and Spirit of Place: Southern Idaho Values Across Generations.

Hartgen also in recent years has been a public affairs columnist, published among other places at Ridenbaugh.com, where his columns have been appearing most Sundays – including last Sunday.

– Randy Stapilus



