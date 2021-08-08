Pot in Jackpot

A marijuana dispensary shop, opening in Jackpot in September, will bring only further drug misery to the Southern Idaho region. Its promoters acknowledged as much, saying they don’t care about Nevada politics, much less about Idaho’s concerns. It’s just about the money.

It’s a sad state of affairs that Idaho is being surrounded by pot dispensaries in Oregon and now Nevada. It’s just a matter of time before the drug becomes legal across the United States by either federal decree from the Biden administration or through state dispensary shops. Sure, it’s good for the marijuana industry investors, and both the lefty and rightist legislators they support, but how is it good for Idaho?

The Jackpot pot store plans to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks year. There’ll be a drive-up window so you can get your stash delivered in the middle of the night, right to your car window, just like a hamburger and fries to go.

Then, you can roll up a toke in your car, light it up and take your hits while you mosey on down he road, either back to Twin Falls or further south into Nevada. You just drive by any time, day or night, to get your stash. Yep, sure will be convenient. Again, how is it good for Idaho or the Magic Valley to have pot-addled drivers going back and forth on Hwy. 93?

No one asked Idaho citizens if they wanted a pot shop in Jackpot, just 45 miles south of Twin Falls. No one took any real measure of the impact on our law enforcement, jails, policing, much less on social disruption, broken homes, school performance, healthcare and other social needs. Hey, it’s a Libertarian world where we get to do what we want and disregard the rest. We’re apparently too busy toking up to care about thefts and domestic violence, childcare, increased crime, accidents and deaths, disrupted lives and lost family members.

Pro-marijuana druggies, some legislators, media and defense lawyers will frame the issue as one of personal “choice.” The media, where marijuana use has been around for decades, won’t tell you if marijuana is involved in the next fatal crash. There will be the usual handwringing by liberals, but that’s it. Those who raise broader concerns will be labeled fuddy-duddies, Puritans, old fogies, etc. These issues will affect all of the region, as pot will now be closer and more available to everyone from Ashton to the Magic Valley.

In a perverse way, the new dispensary just over the border will also hasten the push to legalize drugs in Idaho as it puts more pressure on Idaho lawmakers to approve recreational marijuana use in the state. They will say, “look at the money were losing to Jackpot. That tax money should stay in Idaho, so let’s get in the drug business by legalizing it and collecting a tax.” There will be a push to legalize recreational drug use here, as Oregon has done by its Democratic controlled legislature, a position also taken by the new Biden administration which apparently wants the whole nation to be high.

We’ve already seen political campaigns built on this. In last year’s Republican primary, pro-marijuana folks poured money into campaigns of various rightists, such as Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Challis. These were not small amounts. In Moon’s case, a reported $50,000 by out-of-state pro-marijuana groups was spent to help elect her again.

To such libertarian and rightist thinking, people have a near absolute right to do whatever they want, whenever and whereever. Arguments against this are brushed aside. Social good? Who cares? It’s my right to do my own thing. I’ll smoke pot if I want to. It’s only my business. It’s none of yours. Nor your state’s business.

Same with many in academia, the pot-professors and their “Doonesbury” generation of tokers and rollers, bong pipes and various so-called “medicinal” uses to relieve “pain.” They want us to all be like Europe or Las Vegas where you can’t walk a street that isn’t permeated by dope smoke.

This kind of all-for-me thinking is pervasive among many in society today, and in Idaho in the Idaho Slavery Foundation. Both young people and hardened rightists don’t want anyone impinging on their “choices,” for any reason. They favor closing down prisons, dismantling public education, legalizing prostitution, etc. Down this road (which they want someone else to pay for) lies anarchy, chaos, and a society way less attractive than the Idaho we now have.

It’s true that there’s not much Idaho could legally do to prevent Jackpot’s pothead store. It’s in a different state, like Ontario, Oregon where Boise area potters get their hits and reportedly spend millions of dollars annually. Twin Falls County commissioners raised the issue. Law enforcement patrols will be increased. But that’s it.

Another likely effect of the plot dispensary opening is that it will reduce regular traffic from Twin Falls in the Magic Valley to Jackpot for the shows and entertainment. People who used to go there will say, “I don’t want I don’t want to take a chance that I’ll be hit by a pothead driver.” So Jackpot, now an entertainment venue, will become reliant on the pot era as well.

Yea, count me as a fogie on this if you want, but a pot shop on our border is a terrible idea. Too bad it’s coming.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.



