Viewing Oregon and Idaho

First, the official announcement:

The 2022 Almanac of American Politics 50th Commemorative Edition, will be released in August 2021 and can be purchased online or by calling 1-888-265-0600. Use the code “15AAP2022” for a 15% discount during check-out.

Second, some links:

Oregon Almanac profiles of the state and the governor

Idaho Almanac profiles of the state and the governor

Third, some explanation.

I started collecting my copies of the Almanac of American Politics back in 1976; it was and still is – it’s produced every two years – the best single-volume reference to politics in the United States, from the presidential level to the states and congressional districts.

The people who put it together call of sources for current information in the states and districts, and for some years I’ve been one of the people who have provided background information for Idaho and Oregon. Their profiles of the states, I can attest, are good and solid.

Have a look at the profiles – provided by the publisher – for yourself. You may find some information about the state to you; an outside view can sometimes do that.

If you like what you see, you might consider buying the book, which is something I’ve long done.

– Randy Stapilus



