McGeachin’s Salvation Dog & Pony Show

We might label June’s indoctrination inquiry the Janice McGeachin-Priscilla Giddings-Wayne Hoffman dog and pony show, but that would be an affront to dogs and ponies everywhere.

Following the four-hour, mind-numbing social vetting June 24, McGeachin was still milking it and her “Endorse me, please, endorse me” meeting with former President Donald Trump the same week. (KIDO, 6/26). She referred to him repeatedly as the “President,” saying they exchanged ideas on American greatness and other points in Trump’s wide agenda.

It must be lonely indeed at Trump Towers for Trump to invite McGeachin from a state he couldn’t be bothered to visit, apparently after she snockered her way onto Fox’s Tucker Carlson show which garnered the Trump invite.

Asked if she sought Trump’s endorsement, McGeachin said no, but that’s belied by her groveling and posturing to the hard-righters who form the core of her support. But hey, she is what she is.

As the old political advertisement puts it, “where’s the beef?” McGeachin’s so-called “task force” to uncover Marxist, communism/socialism and critical race theory teaching in Idaho schools has produced not a single incident of these actually occurring in the state. No one testified that they’d seen any such thing. Indeed, no one testified at all, on anything. (IdahoEdNews, 6/24).

It was four hours of rightist blah-blah-blah on how the world is going to ruin and all that. The rambling time was filled with conspiratorial “what if it’s here” rants, but no Idaho examples. Listeners endured diatribe beatings from McGeachin, Giddings, Hoffman and even jester Branden Durst, a one-time Democrat legislator and sometime teacher now running as a “conservative” for state schools superintendent.

Giddings opined that the very words “equity” and “privilege” were the smoke from a yet-undiscovered fire of critical race theory teaching. Well, she seemed to say, we’ll just have to keep looking. Salem witch trial redux: we’ll just keep burning people ‘til we find the heresy.

There were some revealing moments nonetheless in all of this. In an obvious effort to squelch free speech, McGeachin tried to silence high school students wearing “Hands Off Our Schools” t-shirts. They wouldn’t budge. Good for them. To the McGeachin-ites, the First Amendment means free speech for themselves only; that’s how they dishonor the Constitution they claim to follow.

Giddings blamed Idaho Public Television for a technical glitch allegedly preventing her words of wisdom from going statewide, an odd position for someone who had voted against the station’s funding. Then it turns out that either McGeachin or Giddings had inadvertently turned off the television audio feed. (IdahoEdNews, 6/28). Geeze Louise, these folks can’t even leave on an audio system, then blame their failure on others. So much for competence.

Then there’s snarky Wayne, who sees government evil everywhere, particularly in the funding of public schools, but who’s never been elected to anything but a rightist precinct position. Govern? These inquisitors couldn’t find their way out of an empty paper bag.

The so so-called “proof” of indoctrination at Boise State University, which Hoffman’s Idaho Slavery Foundation hypes, just turns out to depend on an unproduced, so-called “video” which now can’t be found, but which supposedly fingered by (wait for it) an Idaho legislator, who conveniently hasn’t stepped forward.

Humm. You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to wonder if one of McGeachin’s legislative hotties was the source of this manufactured account which is now suddenly unavailable. It’s an old trick of propogandists everywhere: make a whispered allegation, which then gets reported by slanted media, which then serves it up as “true” in subsequent huff- and-puff commentary. You just invent what you can’t find otherwise, ala the Gulag Archipelago of the Soviet Union or the Brown Shirts of the Third Reich.

This kangaroo court isn’t up to Joe McCarthy’s 1950s waving sheaths of alleged names of communists in the federal government, but they’re trying their best to replicate McCarthy’s star chamber. The McGeachin-ites are said to be rifling through school curriculum records in both Boise and Coeur d’Alene hoping to find something – anything – to bolster their assertions. (IdahoEdNews, 6/24). What have they found? Nothing. Nada.

So the task force stumbles on as a cheap snake-oil, Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show, giving its crazies yet another forum for wacky assertions. The main purpose seems to be to keep the McGeachin-Giddings-Hoffman circus act in the public eye. Sadly, the student protesters saw Idaho officialdom at its worst. “They’re not listening to us,” one disappointed student remarked. (TN, 6/27). True enough.

It used to be that you had to go to the carnival barker’s side-show tent to see the tattooed ladies and two-headed calves. Now they’re on tv. Not about elections? Yea, sure. That’s all it’s about.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com

(photo/IdahoEdNews)



