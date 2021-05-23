Use the federal money

Idaho will get over $1.1 billion in one-time federal COVID relief funds this year and the state is already looking at how it should be spent. Wisely, the leading ideas all involve improvement to basic Idaho infrastructure needs, including water and sewer treatment plants as well as broadband connectivity.

Sure, there will be give-me requests for social programs, teacher pay, health and welfare, on and on. Some of these might make sense if Idaho was shirking those needs, but we’re not.

State expenditures in all these areas is growing with every budget year and the surge in the state population. Teacher pay, for example, is well over $50,000 annually for elementary school teachers and over $60,000 for high school faculty.

Sure also, some hothead rightists will vote to turn down every penny of the federal COVID stimulus money. They’d prefer a Darwinian world with little or nothing for public education, welfare help and secured public employee pensions. Led by the so-called Idaho Freedom Foundation, their issues focus on opening the way for a para-militia movement in the state, ignoring the law when they disagree with it, spreading recreational drug use and manipulating currency trading for their out-of-state financial oligarchs.

But for the most part, Idaho’s uses of the money will focus on basic needs, things which cost lots of money but which local communities can’t easily afford, like sewer capacity, water systems quantity and quality and internet access in rural areas. These will enhance Idahoans’ lives immeasurably, plus lead to economic developments for years without falling back on local property taxes. (IdahoPress, 5/10).

Many communities across Southern and Eastern Idaho have struggled with these issues for decades. Potable water needs are growing as mitigation standards have dropped for arsenic, nitrates and other impurities, leaving smaller communities particularly with few options, either shut downs or higher taxes. Many of these smaller communities are still operating on long-outdated systems water and sewer treatment systems. Using the federal money to make these improvements will keep these places viable for people to live and work.

We all say we want an Idaho of livable cities, low crime, high quality of life and other things we now take for granted. It takes investments for these to be maintained.

The federal money use guidelines were announced May 10, and state budget chief Alex Adams identified several high points. One is a longer time line (2026) for projects to be completed. Another is that Gov. Brad Little’s office already is working with legislators to fine-tune potential uses and allocations. That will take some of the pressure off the 2022 legislative session and again demonstrates Little’s common-sense, work-on-what-works governance style.

Some in the House didn’t think that went far enough. Down to nearly midnight on Day 122, May 12, they were still not ready to go home without an escape door bill to allow them to come back to deal with the federal cash, should more of it materialize. (IdahoPress. 5/13). As it has been all session, the real objection is that Little might make good decisions, get the credit for competence and leave the malcontents and whiners to ‘eat my dust.”

A third plus is that while the money can’t be used directly to reduce taxes, Idaho’s use guidelines are already in place to relieve tax increases at the local level. Again, wise planning and “look ahead’ leadership have positioned the state to make best use of the funds. That means the big income tax reduction which passed the Legislature will stand, despite the “no” votes of Democrats.

“Little has already worked with representatives on spending the federal money. The Legislature allocated $50 million for potential and undetermined needs resulting from the pandemic. The rest of the $1.1 billion will go through the Legislature’s budgetary process during the 2022 session that starts in January. Adams said the latest information from the Treasury Department also clarified that an ongoing tax cut of $163 million and a one-time sales tax and income tax rebate of $220 million passed by the Legislature last week is well within the rules.” (IdahoPress, 5/10).

Idaho’s growth and economic recovery are leading the nation, due in no small part to our forward-looking and prudent choices of where money should be spent. Refurbishing basic infrastructure needs should be at the top of our “to do” list.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0