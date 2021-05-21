What’s the split?

One of the old rules of election analysis is this: Incumbents are helped the more opposition – meaning significant opposing candidates – they have.

That may at first sound counter-intuitive, but it’s straight mathematics. Idaho Governor Brad Little could probably tell you something about how that worked in 2018, even when he wasn’t an incumbent.

He’s probably giving some careful thought to how it may work next year.

This came to a focus last week when Janice McGeachin, Little’s lieutenant governor, made the announcement widely expected for many months: She would run for governor next year, with the explicit idea of taking out the incumbent.

How explicit? On her campaign website, she offered as her principles “I am running for Governor to restore the principles that have Made Idaho Great — individual liberty, state sovereignty, and traditional conservative values.” The word “restore” is carefully italicized, an implicit argument that those things are being violated by the current administration. Or so Idaho is likely to hear, in various ways and forms, in the coming year.

On another page she was more direct: “Last year, the Governor declared that some of your businesses and your employees were not essential. This proved to be very divisive and destructive and created widespread unemployment. I am here to tell you that every life is essential and every job is essential. God has created each of us in His image and we each have a unique place in life.”

McGeachin is reaching for a large wing of the Republican Party, but it’s a segment easier to see in voting numbers than to precisely describe. You might try calling it the Trumpist factor, but Little has spared no little effort to attract some of that group too: He was after all a visible visitor at the Trump White House on occasion (with some excellent photo ops), and his relations with it seemed more than cordial. But the core of McGeachin’s support is likely to very closely resemble the Trump hard core.

Those distinctions are important, because within the Idaho electorate, the non-Trump voting base may be way too small to generate a primary election win.

But that assumes the Trump hard core-plus group is united behind one candidate, and that’s where the math comes into play.

Little, with his mainstream-establishment Republican base, plus some support from outside, was able to prevail in 2018. But that happened because his opposition was deeply split between then-Representative Raul Labrador (who many figured to be the front runner) and businessman Tommy Ahlquist, who got strong support from some eastern Idahoans and certain Trump supporters. The best analysis I’ve seen (most of it from Republicans) suggests that if Ahlquist had not been in the mix, Labrador almost certainly would have won in a head-to-head contest with Little.

Will McGeachin fill the Labrador spot?

This cycle, the Republican governor primary already has developed some interest, with a clutch of little-known candidates (the most active of whom seems to be Ed Humphreys) in the field. Unless one or more unaccountably catches fire, however, they’re not likely to be significant factors. In a race where two major candidates, Little and McGeachin, are battling, the odds today favor McGeachin. That’s not a prediction of results a year from now, but she faces fewer challenges in picking up the needed votes than he does.

There’s some talk – I won’t judge its validity – that McGeachin moved to declare her candidacy now to discourage Labrador from making another run for governor, a prospect that has generated plenty of chatter around political Idaho. Labrador’s intentions do not seem clear at this stage, still early in the election calendar. (Again, no predictions on that here.)

If he does run, the dynamic probably would involve splitting the anti-Little vote and giving Little a much better shot at re-election. It’s Politics 101: When an incumbent is on the ballot, the first decision involves retaining or dumping that person. An incumbent running against a divided opposition has a much lower bar to leap.

So watch carefully what Labrador does in the next few weeks and months – and for that matter, others from the same wing of the Republican Party who may spot a potential opening. That race may be shaped in large part by who else does or doesn’t enter.



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0