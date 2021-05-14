A region’s reshaper

Most places, Idaho included, developed as a lot of people, individually or in groups, added their bits to the whole; usually, only as settlement starts are inflection points so significant that a single person makes a decisive difference in the way they grow over time.

One such person might be Ira Perrine, who has been called the father of the Magic Valley (and even that could be debatable). There haven’t been many others.

However, in the last century in Idaho you can make a reasonable argument in the case of one person as a personal inflection point for one region: Duane Hagadone of Coeur d’Alene, who died on April 24 in Palm Desert, California.

He spent many of his last years in the desert country, but he grew up and made his mark in the lake country of the Idaho panhandle, and played a major role in remaking it in the process.

In 2012 I co-wrote with Martin Peterson a book called Idaho 100, about the people who influenced the development of Idaho, and we ranked Hagadone as number 30, one of the few of the group still alive at the time. We said, “What he has done has transformed Coeur d’Alene from a sleepy timber town to an up-to-date international resort destination. Coeur d’Alene’s natural assets may be abundant, but there’s no reason to think that transformation would have unfolded as it did but for Hagadone.”

Pictures in my mind of Coeur d’Alene from then and now underscored that.

I first moved to Idaho in 1973, in Coeur d’Alene, just for a couple of months, and worked as a busboy at the Cloud 9 restaurant atop the North Shore hotel, then still new. Hagadone was a major figure in town then, but mainly as publisher of the daily newspaper, the Press. Coeur d’Alene then had an older, smaller-town feel to it; walking around the place, you could see its roots, for good and not.

In the years after Hagadone (as the key component of a partnership) took over the North Shore properties, he made one of the riskiest business gambles in Idaho history, conversion of that operation into the international destination called the Resort. Observing its progress at the time, I gave it about even odds of collapsing. It didn’t: The Resort seems to have fulfilled every reasonable ambition Hagadone could have had for it, in the process making the Coeur d’Alene area a go-to place regionally and globally.

Nor is that all. Hagadone soon set about the re-creation of downtown and central Coeur d’Alene, and the waterfront where it sits. He didn’t win every battle – and there were a lot of battles – but Hagadone’s vision for the area largely has come to fruition.

It is a lot different from the Coeur d’Alene I knew in the early 70s; not too much of the feel of the old city remains. Of course, in some respects that would have been the case anyhow; no Idaho city (or hardly any other) would remain frozen in time for all those decades. But if Hagadone had stayed a newspaper publisher intent on growing his ownership of newspapers (where he was also highly successful and which, by the way, have extended from New Jersey to Hawaii) and not gotten into wholesale redevelopment of his city, Coeur d’Alene, its people and its society, its politics and its landscapes, would have been a lot different.

And so would the nearby areas most closely linked to Coeur d’Alene: The Silver Valley and the Sandpoint areas. Both are also served by Hagadone newspapers, but more importantly, the links between those communities with Coeur d’Alene have shaped them economically, socially and politically.

What the Panhandle would look like today if Duane Hagadone had stayed in his professional lane, and whether it would have been better or not, could be the subject for a meaty debate with plenty of material for argument on both sides.

What’s not arguable is that it would be a lot different.



