A dismal performance

I was a journalistic “young pup’ when I started covering the Idaho Legislature in early 1967. Young in both age and experience.

But, after all these 50-plus years, I still remember the basic tenets of Idaho Republicanism: strong local responsibility and local control. The Legislature – for many years – practiced that philosophy. It also strongly opposed “unfunded mandates” – government at any level imposing something without funding it.

Then, something changed. As years went on, the Idaho Legislature became a “mother hen” and local governing bodies became the “chicks” to be directed and/or disciplined at will.

Also, there was a distinct emergence of “conservative” thought that tilted toward authoritarianism in Republican ranks. Cities and counties – even school boards – began receiving not only unfunded mandates, but prohibitions against this and that. The City of Boise was a favorite target.

The most recent evidence is the new law banning state school funding if, in some way, students are “forced to adopt or adhere to” a belief that an individual is somehow responsible for actions committed in the past by members of their race or identity group.

Further, schools may not teach that one identity group is ‘superior.” There are words like “critical race theory” and “liberal indoctrination” thrown around. Seems the folks on the third floor believe such is already being taught in Idaho schools.

So much for “local responsibility” and “local control.” Shot to hell.

Then, you’ve got ol’ Mitch McConnell joining the chorus. In a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, he wants all schools in the country to “abandon curriculum” that McConnell claims is “telling a revisionist history of America’s founding.”

Bottom line is McConnell and Idaho’s legislature are trying to keep students from being taught anything dealing with a New York Times research project called “Project 1619.” Period.

McConnell claims – and the Idaho Legislature apparently agrees – the project “re-orients” the view of American history “away from its intended purpose toward a politicized and divisive agenda.”

“Project 1619″ was first published last year and quickly became a target of today’s “conservatives” nationwide. In actuality, it re-frames American history around the date of August, 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on our shores. All the clamor is about the Project’s claim the legacy of slavery has helped shape the nation’s history, especially as it relates to treatment of Black Americans. That’s it!

California uses the Project’s curriculum. Other school districts in other states are considering it. Republicans are claiming – falsely – that the federal government is “forcing” local districts to follow California’s lead. Pure B.S..

While the federal Department of Education has proposed offering grant money to school districts to incentivize use of the program, it cannot “force” use of any materials. Adoption – or rejection – of “Project 1619″ is entirely in the hands of local school boards. As it should be.

But, Idaho politicians have now forbidden any local board from even considering the program.

The use of “Project 1619″ material – like sex education and other “hot button” politicizing – is a LOCAL matter. Local school boards should be free to pick and choose what classes should be taught. But, legislators have decided they know best – they know what every local school board in Idaho needs to do. And NOT do.

By their action – and with Governor Little’s signature – this new Idaho law, again, upholds the vaunted Republican history of “local control.”

The current Idaho Legislature – based on very solid evidence – has been described by long-time observers as the “worst legislative session in Idaho history.” I strongly agree.

As a body, it has acted as though modern thought and contemporary life are antithetical to what today’s Idaho lifestyle and environment should be. It’s passed restrictive legislation forbidding other levels of government from acting in their own local interests.

It has foolishly struck down necessary – and constitutionally required – state funding for public schools and higher education. It has wasted valuable time and other resources by grandstanding about this and that. It has consistently ignored public opinion on many issues. It has turned a deaf ear to voter desires to engage itself in mindless “conservative” debate.

There’s a distinct difference in what Idahoans seem to want on various issues from the backward direction of the Idaho Legislature. To change that direction – if polling is accurate – people responding to pollsters need to march straight to a voting booth and turn their responses into votes. Votes that can make a difference.

There’s a strong need right now for those old Republican values of thrift, honoring local government control, listening to the voter’s voice And responding.

Sometimes, the best way forward is to honor the past. And act accordingly.



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0