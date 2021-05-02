Census and the session

There’s plenty of not-so-good outcomes in the Idaho Legislative session as it ambles at a turtle’s pace across the highway of public discourse.

But first, some real accomplishments, in a major income tax reduction and rebate which will leave future dollars in many people’s pockets.

If one of the Legislature’s top jobs is to demonstrate fiscal control, the tax and rebate measure meets that standard. The rebate will return almost $220 million directly to taxpayers from their 2019 taxes, 9 percent of whatever was paid. Another $160 million will not be collected going forward by reducing tax rates and brackets. That’s $380 million more in people’s wallets.

You got a problem with that? Only if you’re a “spend it all” Democrat, all of whom voted “nay” on the tax cut measure. Sure, more could have been done on sales tax reduction and property taxes, but these weren’t in the final bill. There simply isn’t consensus on how to spread the cuts, to whom and in what amounts.

Opponents to the income tax cut were faced with voting for what was on the table and couldn’t accept that a big cut in income taxes was better than nothing at all. This goes beyond disagreement to simple, unreasoned opposition. Tax cuts? Nah, we Dems don’t want you to get that. The measure passed anyway.

Another real accomplishment was the Senate’s turn-down of an ill-conceived bill to limit the emergency powers of the governor to deal with a fast-moving COVID-19 pandemic. The Idaho Constitution gives broad power to the executive branch in handling emergencies, but unhappy rightist legislators saw this as “tyranny,” which it wasn’t.

The original bill passed by one vote in the Senate, 18-17, but Gov. Brad Little’s veto was upheld. Perhaps now some cooler heads will now prevail. A proposed constitutional amendment will be on the November, 2022 ballot; we’d guess the voters will reject it.

There was yet another plus in the session in that the debate over executive power showed clearly how a few rightists obstructionists in the House can tie up progress on many issues. The roundheads effectively held important measures hostage, such as agency and education budgets over simple pig-headedness and spite at the governor.

That may be the most important lesson: lack of willingness to work together now seems to be the rightists’ mantra. They dawdle, obstruct, object at every turn. This gets them media attention, but few positive results.

It wasn’t pretty, but it showed clearly what excessive discord and simple mean-spiritedness look like. Little’s measured and nimble, centrist leadership also was clear. He was never bombastic nor imprudent, unlike the House harpies who cackled at every turn. He deserves much credit here, though he’s unlikely to get any from the chicken-squawks. The session ought to wrap up this week, after months of twiddling and false piety by rightists. Not a day too soon.

On the 2020 census, Idaho had a 17.3 percent growth in the past decade, second only to Utah. Detailed numbers won’t be available ‘til the end of summer, but the growth of the state’s population was pretty much expected. Today, there are 1.839 million Idaho residents, up from 1.567 million in 2010 and nearly double the population a generation ago. Put another way, almost every second Idahoan wasn’t here in 1990. (US Census, 2020)

The state population surge wasn’t enough to gain a third congressional seat, but that was a long shot from the first estimates. Still, we got what we got, so there’s nothing to throw a fit over. Like a number of other states in the West and South, Idaho is attracting people who just want “out” of the many urban cesspool cities and high-tax places. So we’re being “discovered.” The empty “quarter” of the nation isn’t empty any longer.

The result is a booming Western economy, and a rapidly-expanding population. Given the alternatives, those are real plusses. People may not know the details of demographics, but they can easily figure out where the best places are to live. Idaho is clearly one such place.

Stephen Hartgen, Twin Falls, is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.



