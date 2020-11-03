Election day

It’s an unusual election day. So, I’ll be doing something a little different here this time, though not so different from what some news sites have been doing: Live-blogging election night.

I plan to start somewhere around 5 pm; early results from the east should start coming in by then.

I’ll watch the national component, the presidential and congressional contests. And those in the Northwest. And locally too, since there’s a hyperlocal component to this: My wife, Linda Watkins, is on the ballot for mayor of Carlton, seeking to unseat the incumbent mayor. I’ll follow that too.

I’ll be tweeting somewhat as well. If you’d lke to send comments back to me, Twitter will work, and so will email (stapilus@ridenbaugh.com).

I’ll be tracking the results on somewhere around 15 websites. (The TV will be off, though I’ll be checking sites associated with some of the broadcasters.) I’ll probably call a number of the races too, just for the hell of it, with the acronym ISE (I’ve seen enough, a hat tip to the estimable Dave Wasserman).

Strap in. It should be a memorable ride. – rs



