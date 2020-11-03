An opening thought

I ran across this on the conservative website Townhall:

Nothing anyone says, except for hardcore conservatives, should give you any pause. Sure, hardcore conservatives can be substantively wrong, but they will not lie to you. The mainstream media will lie to you precisely because they wish to elicit that sinking feeling in your gut that all is lost so that instead of venturing out to the polls you find a closet and curl up in the bottom in a fetal position.

That is cult-speak: You can believe no one but us. (We wan’t even get into the 20,000 lies – just in the last four years – of the writer’s preferredx candidate, faithfully regurgitated by his followers.) It encapsulates why reasoned discussion has become so difficult in this country: Too many of us has been – yes – programmed to listen to only a narrow band of influencers, and any information which that influencer doesn’t want to divulge (or emphasize) is discarded. This is not a phenomenon equally divided between the warring camps; while true in spots on the left, it overwhelms on the right.

Tonight, we see what that leads to.

As we progress through the coming hours, I will be reading people on the right as well as left. I have encountered no writers on the left urging me not to. During the party conventions some weeks ago, I heard the national Democratic chairman specifically ask viewers of his convention to check out the other side’s convention too, and compare them. It did not escape me that I heard no similar invitation from any of the Republican speakers. The conclusions I could draw from that were too obvious to need recitation here.

I hope. – rs



