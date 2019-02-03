Idaho Weekly Briefing – February 4

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for February 4.

Governor Little delivers two major executive orders on administrative rules, just as the Idaho Legislature is wrapping work on considering those approved from last year. Meanwhile, state budget hearings are heading toward closure as agency heads talk about stresses in some of their departments.

Governor Brad Little on January 31 signed two new executive orders aimed at reducing state regulatory burdens on Idaho citizens and businesses. Executive Order 2019-02, the “Red Tape Reduction Act,” requires state agencies that have authority to issue administrative rules to identify at least two existing rules to be repealed or significantly simplified for every one rule they propose.

Water Resource Board officials on January 31 lauded a recent agreement signed by 16 cities located in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer region at its regular board meeting last week. In the agreement, the cities committed to contributing an average of 7,650 acre-feet of mitigation water to the board’s ESPA managed recharge program on an annual basis to do their part to restore the aquifer to sustainable levels.

A new study reveals Idaho endowment lands contributed $531.3 million in gross state product in 2017, including $315.4 million in wages from 7,641 jobs.

Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, along with Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski urged federal officials to deliver Secure Rural Schools (SRS) payments as quickly as possible in the aftermath of the government shutdown.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a former southern Idaho sheriff was sentenced Friday, February 1, for one count of misusing public money. Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced 61-year-old Douglas McFall, the former Jerome County Sheriff, after he pleaded guilty in November 2018.

Governor Brad Little appointed Regina Bayer of Meridian to fill the Senate seat for Legislative District 21. Bayer’s son, Cliff Bayer, vacated the seat when he became Chief of Staff for Representative Russ Fulcher earlier this month.

The University of Idaho College of Law Library has launched a research and records repository that serves as the only online source for Idaho Supreme Court records and briefs as well as other legal documents.

IMAGE An image from the new state Fish & Game upland game management plan. (photo/Idaho Department of Fish & Game)



