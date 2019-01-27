Idaho Weekly briefing – January 28

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for January 28. Would you like to know more? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

The federal government shutdown appeared headed to an end last week week, as Idaho’s congressional delegation played distinctive rules on it. The Idaho Legislature saw a significant number of bills, on a wide range of subjects, introduced.

On January 23 the U.S. House voted on a bill proposed by Democrats, but similar to one which passed with bipartisan support a month ago in the Senate, on reopening the federal government. Representative Mike Simpson voted in favor of the bill, and Representative Russ Fulcher voted against.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra outlined her vision for the future of Idaho’s public schools Thursday morning in her budget presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

Idaho Fish and Game is collecting public input on the newly updated draft of the Mountain Goat Management Plan. This planning document provides guidance for the Department to implement management actions, including season recommendations, for mountain goats throughout the state.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that he and 45 other state attorneys general have reached a $120 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary DePuy.

Lewis-Clark State College students who want to pursue a law degree and are accepted into the University of Idaho College of Law will now have a quicker path to earn that degree thanks to a transfer articulation agreement between the two schools.

Taxpayers will see big differences when they file their Idaho income tax returns for 2018 due to recent changes to tax laws.

More than a quarter-of-a-million passengers traveled through the Idaho Falls Regional Airport during 2018, according the most recent numbers compiled by airport personnel. The total of 320,000 passengers is an increase of more than 30,000 passengers from 2017, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous year and the highest totals for the airport for more than a decade.

IMAGE A photo by an Idahoan traveling last week on the snowy road north to Featherville. (photo/Dave Hand)



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0