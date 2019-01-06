Idaho Weekly Briefing – January 7

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for January 7. Would you like to know more? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

The new year is starting, with inauguration of new Idaho state officials and – this week – opening of this year’s regular legislative session.

Governor-elect Brad Little has been publicly sworn in as the 33 rd Governor of Idaho. The ceremonial swearing-in on the steps of the Capitol included all of Idaho’s constitutional officers.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has denied the proposed merger of Avista Utilities and Hydro One. In its order, the Commission said the transaction is prohibited by Idaho Code § 61-327, which limits the ability of an electric utility to sell assets in certain situations.

Russ Fulcher, recently elected to the U.S. House from Idaho’s first congressional district, was sworn into office on January 3.

The Legislature’s Joint Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment received mixed news Thursday, just days ahead of the opening of the 2019 legislative session.

Idaho anglers will once again have the opportunity to fish for and harvest burbot in the Kootenai River, its tributaries and Bonner Lake starting Jan. 1.

Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter on January 3 named a former Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney to fill a vacant judgeship in the Magic Valley’s Fifth Judicial District.

The City of Twin Falls has partnered with SeeClickFix to launch a new mobile app that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request services from the City of Twin Falls.

IMAGE Brad Little was sworn in as the new governor of Idaho on January 3. (photo/IdahoEdNews)



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0