Idaho Weekly Briefing – November 19

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for November 19. Would you like to know more? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

We’re at work trying to make the Briefing a free-access publication through contributions. See our donation site at IndieGogo.

Work has started on developing a new Little gubernatorial administration, and the Otter Administration was caught up in discussion about a possible flawed education contract. Meanwhile, legislators met in North Idaho and pondered their leadership lineup for the coming legislative session. Just ahead this: A relative quiet, with Thanksgiving anchoring the week.

Governor-elect Brad Little has named Zach Hauge as his Chief of Staff. Hauge served as Little’s campaign manager during the 2018 primary and general elections. Before joining the campaign, Hauge was Vice President at the Idaho Association Commerce and Industry.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory continues to demonstrate its commitment to using small businesses by achieving all its small business goals for the sixth consecutive year.

Legislation to extend the Secure Rural Schools program by one year, through Fiscal Year 2019, has been introduced by Senators Mike Crapo and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon). The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS) was first introduced in 2000 to assist counties containing tracts of federally-owned land that is tax-exempt.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed at 2.7 percent in October, unchanged from September and continuing at or below 3 percent for the 14th consecutive month. The state’s labor force – the total number of people 16 years of age and older working or looking for work – was essentially unchanged since July at 853,444.

Boise residents are invited to delve into the issue of housing affordability as part of the City of Boise’s third round of Community Conversations on Growth on November 29 and December 1.

Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter said on Novmber 16 that he was granting a pardon to Aaron M. Bonney, a former Elmore County felon who was convicted in 1997 and served a 6-month rider for the statutory rape of his then, under-age girlfriend. At the time of the crime, Bonney was 18 years old and the victim was 15.

Micron Technology, Inc., an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today introduced the industry’s first 1TB automotive and industrial grade PCIe NVMe™ solid state drive in BGA and 22x30mm M.2 form factors at Electronica 2018.

IMAGE The Idaho Association of Counties held its fall county officials institute at Idaho Falls on November 15. (image/Idaho Association of Counties)



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0