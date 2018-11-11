Idaho Weekly Briefing – November 12

Election day is over, and in Idaho the big picture did not change greatly – major offices are in the same party’s hands, ad most of the lower-level offices are as well. But there are some new faces and some changes at lower levels. And the passage of Medicaid expansion in Idaho will set up a major topic of discussion in the upcoming legislative session.

After 18 months of grassroots organizing, Reclaim Idaho supporters across the state celebrated the passage of Proposition 2, which gives healthcare access to 62,000 people in the Medicaid Gap. Before Tuesday, an estimated 62,000 Idahoans made too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for the state exchange.

Trustees of the College of Western Idaho were reviewing the possibility of pressing for a recount after their proposed plant levy fell short in unofficial vote counts.

Boise Mayor David Bieter on November 8 announced that the city of Boise is suing 20 pharmaceutical companies for their role in the ongoing escalation of the national and local opioid crisis.

State regulators have set a deadline for parties to intervene in an Idaho Power case involving the study of on-site generation. The study is intended to identify the costs and benefits of on-site generation – primarily rooftop solar but any customer-owned generation source – on Idaho Power’s system, and to determine how those factors should be reflected in rates, rate design and compensation for excess energy.

Idaho’s first influenza-related death of the 2018-2019 influenza season occurred this week in a northern Idaho woman over the age of 50.

Electric bikes (e-bikes) are now becoming popular throughout the United States and there has been confusion about whether they are considered motorized vehicles and where people may ride them. The Salmon-Challis National Forest would like to clarify where e-bike riders are allowed to ride.

The Bureau of Reclamation has selected two projects in Idaho to receive $57,602 for small-scale water efficiency projects. The funding from Reclamation will assist the selected applicants with canal automation and the installation of water measuring devices.

IMAGE Sarah Brede skis the Christmas tree out of the forest. Most of the 2.5 million acres of National Forest System lands on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests are open for Christmas tree cutting. (photo/Idaho Panhandle National Forest, courtesy of Mike Brede) (photo/Idaho State University)



