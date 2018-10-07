Idaho Weekly Briefing – October 8

Debates between candidates – including a gubernatorial debate of sorts at Caldwell – began in earnest last week. This week also marked possibly the largest monthly drop (this year) of state regulations, reflected in this issue. Fall and touches of winter began setting in, though the National Interagency Fire Center note that a large list of fires are reported as still active in the Gem State.

The Reclamation Title Transfer Act of 2018, which was introduced by Senator Jim Risch, passed the Energy and Natural Resources Committee without objection on October 2.

The legislation would make it less burdensome for non-federal entities, like irrigation districts, to obtain the title for Reclamation projects they operate and have repaid.

The Bonneville Power Administration paid its 35th consecutive U.S. Treasury payment. This year’s $862 million payment brings BPA’s cumulative payments to the Treasury during those 35 years to over $29.8 billion.

Nampa citizens will soon have greater access to their library, with five additional hours open each week. Survey results and comments from patrons were the catalyst for this positive change. Avista’s residential electric rates fell by 5.5 percent as a result.

The Idahoans for Healthcare campaign on October 3 launched the first Yes on 2! television ad in several media markets across Idaho. Using graphics and data from several impartial Idaho studies, the ad highlights the benefits of expanding Medicaid to 62,000 Idahoans in the healthcare coverage gap.

The construction closure for the Sissons Bridge on the Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District will begin the week of October 8, for up to two weeks. Visitors to this area are asked to plan ahead. Construction will occur during the week in order to keep the bridge open for weekend travel.

IMAGE Fish and Game and the Bureau of Reclamation agreed on a financial settlement and developed a mitigation plan related to the sediment release to address concerns raised by anglers, help rebuild fish populations and increase recreational access along the lower Payette River. In order to determine whether smallmouths recolonized, or rebuilt their numbers naturally, Fish and Game conducted electrofishing surveys in June of 2018. Fisheries staff electrofished 12 sites between Plaza Bridge (near Emmett) and approximately 2 miles above the confluence of the Snake River. (photo/Idaho Department of Fish & Game)



