Idaho Weekly Briefing – September 24

The Paulette Jordan gubernatorial campaign because the subject of discussion and controversy after several members departed, while both major ballot issues picked up support and opposition.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined slightly to 2.8 percent in August, continuing at or below 3 percent for the 12th consecutive month. The state’s labor force – the total number of people 16 years of age and older working or looking for work – was virtually unchanged at 852,878 people, breaking a streak of month-to-month increases.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians (ATNI) formally declared their opposition to Proposition 1, which would effectively allow the unlimited expansion of gambling machines – called “historical horse racing” terminals – throughout Idaho.

In his State of the City address, Boise Mayor David Bieter said the electricity that powers the City of Boise’s own facilities and operations will be 100 percent renewable by the year 2030.

State regulators have approved a new procedural schedule for processing the proposed merger of Avista and Hydro One. The schedule approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission calls for a settlement conference on Oct. 16 and a technical hearing to begin on Nov. 26.

On September 21, the Federal Trade Commission announced that a provision in Senator Mike Crapo’s Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act (S. 2155) will go into effect, providing consumers who are concerned about identity theft or data breaches the option to freeze their credit and place one-year fraud alerts for free.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has determined that approximately $44 million spent by Idaho Power Company on efficiency programs in 2017 was prudently incurred.

The Idaho State Board of Education has hired a consulting firm to look for ways to consolidate services and create potential efficiencies at Idaho’s four-year institutions.

The Bureau of Reclamation is seeking public comment on a draft Environmental Assessment to evaluate the impacts of a proposed increase in wastewater flows from the Sorrento Lactalis dairy products facility in Nampa, Idaho.

Democratic candidate Cindy Wilson on September 17 said she would accept the general election endorsement of the Idaho Education Association–of which she is a lifetime member–in her campaign to be Idaho's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. Throughout her career, and as an association member, she has advocated for students, teachers, and schools across the state. The IEA's mission is to advocate for education professionals across Idaho and unite its members and the state in fulfilling the promise of public education to prepare every student to succeed. Its history spans 120 years, and is Idaho's largest professional employee organization. Wilson has also been endorsed by the Idaho AFL-CIO, which is one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO.



