Idaho Weekly Briefing – September 17

The Medicaid expansion ballot initiative got some organizational backing last week, as political campaigns continued to gain in visibility around the state.

The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association on September 12 endorsed Proposition 2, the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative. If passed, Proposition 2 will provide healthcare for the 62,000 Idahoans who fall into the state’s health coverage gap.

Senator Mike Crapo, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on September 13 voted there to advance the nomination of Ryan Nelson to the full Senate for consideration. An attorney from Idaho Falls and sixth-generation Idahoan, Nelson has been nominated by President Trump to serve as a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

ECobalt Solutions Inc. on September 11 said that it has successfully completed pilot-level metallurgical testing for the Company’s 100% owned Idaho Cobalt Project, located near the town of Salmon, in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

The House Committee on Natural Resources passed H.R. 6510, the Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act and H.R. 502 today, which permanently reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Representative Mike Simpson was a leader on both issues having introduced legislation to reauthorize LWCF and address deferred maintenance on our public lands.

During his annual State of the City address this afternoon, Mayor David Bieter called on Boiseans to embrace “kindness and wonder” as the city focuses on how its continued success will shape its future.

Representative Mike Simpson praised passage of H.R. 5895, which includes the Fiscal Year 2019 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the legislation, which also includes legislation to fund the Veterans Administration, Military Construction projects and the Legislative branch, by a vote count of 377-20.

IMAGE The Bureau of Reclamation announced that the Minidoka boat ramp construction project, below Minidoka Dam, will begin October 2. The ramp and the surrounding area will continue to be closed to the public, including all boater and angler traffic. The area will re-open after construction is completed, which is on or about December 20. (photo/Bureau of Reclamation)



