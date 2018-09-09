Idaho Weekly Briefing – September 10

Education was a keynote last week, as the state considered funding formulas, the Boise School District held its election, the College of Idaho got an honor and another college in Canyon County saw a ribbon cutting, College of Western Idaho propose big new levy, and planners at Idaho Falls public schools try to figure out how now to handle increasing student population growth there.

Senator Mike Crapo on September 6 questioned Judge Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s second round of questioning as part of its week-long hearing to consider Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.

In Robert Martin et al v. City of Boise, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on September said that the city of Boise violated the federal eighth amendment to the constitution – banning cruel and unusual punishment – with its rule banning outdoor sleeping away fr homeless shelters even when no other shelter was available.

College of Western Idaho’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously, on September 4, to place a $39 million plant facility levy on the general election ballot this November.

Several hundred people gathered on the Idaho State University-Meridian campus Sept. 5 to tour the new Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine and listen to remarks from educators, community leaders and founders of the state’s first medical school.

Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo joined with Senate colleagues Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Cory Booker, D-N.J., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Chris Coons, D-Del., to introduce bipartisan legislation to boost nuclear energy innovation and ensure advanced reactors can provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable power to meet national and global energy needs.

Hunters can look forward to a good fall season in 2018, with similar elk and white-tailed deer populations as last year and likely more mule deer in many areas.

Rocky Mountain Power is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to determine that approximately $8.5 million of the company’s investments in energy efficiency and conservation programs in 2016-17 were prudently incurred and benefited customers.

IMAGE Aerial view of the Cllege of Idaho at Caldwell’ the college was named top college in Idaho in the Wall Street Journal’s 2018 rankings. (photo/College of Idaho)



