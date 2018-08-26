Idaho Weekly Briefing – August 27

Air quality deteriorated considerably over much of Idaho last week, as state officials warned it was becoming clearly unhealthy in a number of locations. Meantime, wildfires continued to grow in number, though most were not especially large in size.

The State Board of Land Commissioners voted on August 21 to adopt a new recreation policy that allows continued recreational access on state endowment lands.

Senator Mike Crapo, chair of the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, on August 21 delivered remarks during a hearing entitled: “Russia Sanctions: Current Effectiveness and Potential for Ne​xt Steps.”

Since 1980, Idaho has been the third-largest milk producer in the United States. While the number of farms has declined, the size of farms has increased and individual cows have become more productive. Idaho’s dairies are concentrated in southern Idaho’s Magic Valley around Twin Falls and Jerome. One challenge has been dealing with the waste. Its odors have diminished the quality of life for valley residents and its runoff increases the potential for nitrates contaminating the water table.

The Bureau of Land Management would like to invite the public to provide input on a proposal for new trail and trailhead development in the Boise Foothills Ridge to Rivers planning area.

A multi-faceted, large-scale Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation has resulted in the federal indictment of sixteen defendants on drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and counterfeit goods trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. The indictments were issued last week by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise.

Idaho Power is one of several western utilities planning to join the California Independent System Operator for reliability coordinator services by 2020.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an air quality state implementation plan (SIP) update to certify that the state meets the requirements of the Clean Air Act regarding the ozone national ambient air quality standard.

An audit released August 21 examines oil and gas royalties paid to the State of Idaho on three wells under State of Idaho leases.

IMAGE Air quality in the Boise area, as in much of the rest of Idaho, was often poor last eek due to regional wildfire smoke drift. (photo/Idaho Department of Health & Welfare)



