A significant day

Over the last week I’ve been re-reading The Final Days, the old Bob Woodward-Carl Bernstein book about the closing months of the Nixon Administration. So much of it rings bells in our present day.

The ringing got all the louder Tuesday with the conviction in one case and guilty pleas in another of two of this current president’s once top men: his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his (until recently) main personal counsel, Michael Cohen.

During the time stretch in Final Days, several of President Richard Nixon’s former aides ere going through criminal trials, in some cases acquitted but in others convicted. The book did not much focus on them directly but rather on the Nixon White House, as it dealt with the fallout of the decisions made when Nixon, Haldeman, Erlichman, Dean and others all were still in place, and still a team.

But there was definite White House fallout from their legal troubles.

For one thing, Nixon himself was at least somewhat distraught. That’s not hard to understand. He had hired these people, in a number of cases friends of his, to work in positions of high responsibility, and now directly as a result of choosing to go to work for and with him, they were being jump-suited and packed off to prison. Whatever else Nixon did or didn’t feel guilty about, he surely felt some guilt over that, over bringing such a result to his friends and allies. Who wouldn’t?

Which raises the question of, does Donald Trump? Does he feel what Nixon did?

We can ask that question in no less a serious way about everyone else working in and around the White House. Imagine this: You’ve gone to work for an important organization, doing important work, and then you discover that your predecessors, at least a whole bunch of them, are being laid law and slapped behind bars. Not just one or two, but a lot of them – and for reasons that stem directly from having worked for, and taken orders from and tried to please, the same boss you’re now working for.

That might make me spooked enough to have, well, unfortunate side effects. It certainly wouldn’t make me a more useful or helpful part of the organization, not when some significant part of the day is spent wondering if someone will be coming for me next, for having done something I didn’t even quite see coming until it was too late.

Cohen and Manafort are two of the most important figures so far to be dragged in, but they’re not the first and they won’t be the last. Don’t imagine this won’t have a big effect on the White House. It may even have some effect on the elections now not much more than a couple of months away.

