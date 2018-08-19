Idaho Weekly Briefing – August 20

Smoke and fire continue on as Idaho’s wildfire season roars on. Meantime, schools start to reopen for the fall season, and candidates prepare for the onslaught of the fall campaign season.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter on Augut 15 pardoned Ronald Steven Parker, who successfully completed his probation and jail sentence more than 30 years ago after his conviction for delivery of a controlled substance.

A federal court in Boise today ruled that the State of Idaho violated the U.S. Constitution when it forced homeowners to accept leases allowing an out-of-state gas company to drill for natural gas under their homes against their will. The ruling requires the state to vacate the leases, and hold a new hearing to determine the terms of any future leases.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent in July, continuing at or below 3 percent for the 11th consecutive month. The state’s labor force – the total number of people 16 years of age and older working or looking for work – continued to increase, gaining 1,086 people from June to July for a total of 852,714.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter on August 15 named Eagle resident and small business owner C. Scott Grow to fill the unexpired term of former Meridian, District 14 State Senator Marv Hagedorn.

The State Board of Education voted today to terminate for convenience Athletic Director Dr. Rob Spear’s employment agreement with the University of Idaho. The action is a contractual right set forth in Spear’s employment agreement with the University.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan in August opened her Boise campaign office, Jordan garnered the endorsement of AJ Balukoff, an Idaho businessman who Jordan defeated in the state’s May 2018 primary.

After hundreds of Boiseans participated in the first series of Community Conversations on Growth in June, Boise residents are invited to come together for a second round later this month.

Idaho high school students who earn a three or higher on any Advanced Placement exam will earn college credit at all public Idaho institutions under a policy approved by the Idaho State Board of Education during this week’s Board meeting in Pocatello.

Last year’s Idaho steelhead run received a lot of attention for the wrong reason. It was a low run year, and Fish and Game biologists did not initially see as many fish back as they would have liked, but they were pleasantly surprised in the spring.

IMAGE The Rattlesnake Creek Fire, located on the west side of Highway 95 near Pollock on the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Payette National Forests, was reported at 12:02 p.m. on July 23, 2018. The fire is actively burning in timber and grass. (photo/Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests)



