Idaho Weekly Briefing – July 9

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for July 9. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Following a weekend highlighted by biennual political party conventions at far ends of southern Idaho, Idaho politics – and much else – quieted considerably in the week following. A good deal of attention was paid, however, to a a Boise tragedy in which a man stabbed a number of refugees from Africa at a child’s birthday party. Six children and three adults were injured.

After working for months to put healthcare on the ballot, volunteers on July 6 caravaned into Boise from the far corners of the state, converging on the State Capitol to rally and deliver boxes of signatures to state officials from all 44 counties. The signatures come from more than 70,000 Idaho voters.

The City of Twin Falls and Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency will open the new Downtown Commons with a ribbon cutting and art unveiling at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6. The community event will celebrate the opening of Twin Falls’ newest public area and the completion of the Downtown Redesign Project.

Micron Technology on July 5 announced that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court, Fujian Province, China today notified two Chinese subsidiaries of Micron that it has granted a preliminary injunction against those entities in patent infringement cases filed by United Microelectronics Corporation and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co.

Members of the 428th Fighter Squadron came together and said their goodbyes to their former commander, Lt. Col. Donald Sandberg, and welcomed their new commander, Lt. Col. Andrew Gilbert, during a change of command ceremony June 29, at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests is closing campsites #30 – 34 of the Three Pines Campground located on Kalispell Island within the Priest Lake Ranger District to protect an active bald eagle nest located within the site. The nest was recently discovered during a bald eagle survey. This is the first year an active nest site has been confirmed since 2014.

IMAGE Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan campaigning in Idaho Falls last week. (photo/Jordan for Governor, Facebook)



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0