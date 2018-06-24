Idaho Weekly Briefing – June 25

Traffic around Idaho drew a lot of attention last week, especially after a massive accident on Interstate 84 in western Ada County. A number of people said the fatal accident resulted in considerable part from lane closures during road construction, which has resulted in a review of construction protocols.

The State Board of Education approved a pilot program at its meeting on June 21, reducing tuition fees for American Indian tribal members from Idaho’s five federally recognized tribes to attend Idaho State University.

Boise Mayor David H. Bieter and members of the Boise City Council on June 19 called upon Idaho’s congressional delegation to end the Trump administration policy separating immigrant children from their parents at the nation’s southern border.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter on June 21 said Netherlands-based NewCold is investing $90 million to build a 140-foot-high, 25 million cubic feet sub-zero cold storage warehouse in Burley. This will be one of the largest frozen storage facilities of its kind in the United States.

Idaho National Laboratory nuclear research will benefit from a $15 million pilot program secured by Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch, and Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse to recycle spent naval fuel for use in advanced nuclear reactors.

Cristina McNeil, Democratic candidate for Idaho’s 1st congressional district, has made a statement on immigrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S. border. McNeil, who immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1995, said our immigration system is antiquated, complex and broken. She said the crisis of families being separated at the border is a direct result of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward immigrants and is completely inhumane.

Senators Jim Risch and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) introduced the Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act. The legislation would amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to give state and tribal managers more flexibility in addressing predatory sea lions in the Columbia River system that are threatening both ESA-listed salmon and steelhead.

The Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a revision to sediment wasteload allocations in its plan to address elevated sediment and E. coli bacteria in the Salt River Subbasin in southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

PHOTO The fourth annual Bengal Roar is set for June 28 at Idaho State University. The event is designed to help students planning to attend classes in the fall to register for classes, meet with advisors and learn about campus resources that might otherwise be overlooked. This year, Idaho State University is giving more than $14 million in Idaho Resident four-year recruitment, Step Ahead and Honors Scholarships to more than 2,500 new, incoming Idaho students who are admitted for fall 2018. Other scholarships are also available through the Bengal Online Scholarship System. (photo/Idaho State University)



