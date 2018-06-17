Idaho Weekly Briefing – June 18

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for June 18. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

Summer news has quieted, as politics enters a seasonal quiescence (to be briefly interrupted in a week by the two major party state conventions) and much governmental activity as well. Wildfires keep threatening to become a bigger story, however.

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.9 percent in May, continuing a nine-month streak of 3 percent or lower. The state’s labor force – the total number of people 16 years of age and older working or looking for work – continued to increase, gaining 1,222 people from April to May for a total of 850,605.

Representative Mike Simpson released the following statement after U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army announced they will be sending a proposed ‘Step 2” rule that would define ‘waters of the United States to the Office of Management and Budget for interagency review.

The Idaho Department of Lands on June 15 auctioned nine state-owned lots at Payette Lake for deeded ownership during a public, oral auction in Boise. The land sales generated $3,870,000 for the endowment funds that support State Hospital South, Idaho State University, and Lewis-Clark State College.

Kristin Collum, Idaho Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, exited today from a successful career as a tech leader to engage in full-time pursuit of the state office.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on June 15 announced a $100 million settlement with Citibank for fraudulent conduct involving the manipulation of LIBOR.

The Department of Fish and Game will accept controlled hunt applications for a 2018 grizzly bear tag June 15 through July 15. The drawing is limited to Idaho residents with a valid Idaho hunting license.

PHOTO A shot of Idaho Falls, along the Snake River not far from downtown, used to illustrate the city in Wikipedia. Its author is labeled as “Twunchy.” It was originally uploaded in October 2007.



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0