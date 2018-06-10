Idaho Weekly Briefing – June 11

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for June 11. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

The wildfires were not large either in number or in individual size, and by the weekend all were more or less extinguished. But their presence makes clear that wildfire season is returning to Idaho, amid some warnings that 2018 could be a rough fire season in the Northwest. Meantime, both major political parties plan their conventions for later this month.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on June 5 signed a delegation memorandum that will allow the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to begin issuing and enforcing discharge permits for businesses and municipalities across the state.

The Idaho Republican Party said Oliver North, retired United States Marine Lieutenant Colonel and soon-to-be president of the National Rifle Association, will speak at the state GOP convention in Pocatello on June 29.

The 2018 Idaho State Democratic Convention will be held at the College of Idaho in Caldwell on June 29 and 30 with keynote speaker Jason Kander, president of Let America Vote and former Missouri Secretary of State.

Representative Mike Simpson praised the passage of H.R. 5895, which included the Fiscal Year 2019 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill.

Boise residents are invited to participate in one of two moderated community workshops this month as part of the City of Boise’s community conversation on growth.

As the next step in aligning federal habitat conservation efforts with state wildlife management plans, the Bureau of Land Management will hold three meetings in Idaho beginning June 21, 2018, to provide information and answer possible questions regarding the recently released draft amendments to Greater sage-grouse plans finalized in 2015.

The Idaho State Tax Commission website has a calculator that lets Idaho taxpayers estimate 2018 property taxes.

PHOTO Environmental Protection Agency Administrator daho Falls school officials are looking at trying again after a $110 million bond issue for major upgrades at two high schools – revisions to Skyline High School are pictured here – failed at the polls last month. (photo/Environmental Protection Agency)



Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0