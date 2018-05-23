The best money can buy

When Tommy Ahlquist decided to seek the governorship he made a series of critical decisions regarding the team that would make it happen. He hired Travis Hawk as his chief consultant and David Johnston as his campaign manager. He then reportedly hired Greg Stremple as his pollster. All are some of the best in the game and have well deserved reputations.

Yet for all their ability and skill they missed a critical factor. A consultant to Brad Little’s team believes they misread the almost always first question asked: Is Idaho headed in the right direction or wrong direction? On the surface the answer was obvious – overwhelmingly Idahoans believe Idaho is headed in the right direction.

Ahlquist’s team though thought the electorate separated that feeling from the governor and that they were willing to look at a businessman’s approach to the future. In other words they thought the race was a form of a “time for a change” election despite Idahoans liking the direction the state was heading,

The Little consultant also questioned whether the Tommy team did much focus-testing of its ads. Towards the end of the first “introduce Tommy” ad that they ran in the Treasure Valley, seemingly forever, the Little consultant pointed out that their polling showed the expected increase in Tommy’s name ID, but there was also a large number of voters that did not like that new fella. Little’s guy is not sure they ever picked up on that.

Focus testing ads before different groups before one places a million dollar bet is critical. A few years back a good friend of mine ran for the US Senate in the state of Washington. He decided that in order to make the ads more “authentic” he would be the voice – there’d be no hired voice.

Sounded great until about half way through the campaign a tracking focus group revealed that women couldn’t stand his voice – thought it sounded too high and too womanish. Millions down the tube.

A few years before that the region’s then vibrant aluminum industry was preparing a campaign to educate the public as to the back up value to the region the power it was allocated at a low industrial rate. Part of the script had the narrator referring to industry’s allocation as “their” power. The reaction was immediate and damning. It wasn’t industry’s power, it was the public’s. A one word change saved millions in advertising.

Ahlquist’s team never did appear to tumble to the likeability issue and never addressed it. Nor did tracking polls continually showing him with around 25% of the GOP vote and floating between second and third.

They appear to have made few adjustments other than a frustrated Ahlquist reportedly firing Stremple three weeks before the election.

For Little’s consultant it is another example that money can by talent but it can’t buy good judgment, or good analysis, nor can it necessarily overcome experience. At the end of the day one dollar more than it takes was one dollar too much.

It took awhile for it to click with me but it finally did. Tommy Ahlquist reminds me a great deal of one of Idaho’s most successful Republicans – he reminds me of the late George Hansen, who represented Idaho’s Second Congressional District for ten years.

Both are big, charismatic, hard-charging, hard-working individuals who enjoy campaigning, like meeting people and always try to find common ground. If the bug bites Tommy the way it bit Hansen, we’ve not heard the last of Tommy Ahlquist. (The Ahlquist campaign did not return calls seeking comment.)



