It would be a lie

I understand why some Idahoans who philosophically align with the Democratic Party have changed their registration to vote in the Idaho Republican primary election.

They are convinced that the governor’s race will be decided in the primary and, in their utter disgust with Labrador, have decided to opt for Brad Little, who many see as the most moderate of the GOP contenders.

If one scratches beneath the surface, there is not much daylight on the issues among Labrador, Ahlquist and Little. Some, wistfully I think, hope Brad would shift to the center if elected, but his performance in the primary has been telling. He has embraced the hard right to fend off Labrador and Ahlquist and we can expect that, having benefitted from pandering, he would keep it up in the hope that a re-election bid would offer smooth sailing.

But I am not among those who registered as a Republican. If I were to do so, it would be a lie.

I am not ready to throw in the towel and concede that, because Idaho is currently one of the reddest states in the country, it is destined to remain red for all time and eternity. When the great Cecil D. Andrus was first elected governor in 1970, it had been 25 years since a Democrat had won the top job in the Idaho Statehouse. This drought, too, will come to an end, but not if we abandon the course.

I cannot align myself, not for any reason and no matter how fleetingly, with a party that treats people of color as “less than,” that worships the golden calf and enables corporate gluttons to defile our environment, that denies equal rights to our LGBT brothers and sisters, that refuses to support equal pay for equal work and affordable health care for all, and to take basic, constitutionally permissible steps to reduce rampant gun violence.

I cannot align myself, not for any reason and no matter how fleetingly, with a party that shelters and protects a venal president who is systematically destroying the democratic norms of our great nation and who has shown every intention of undermining our republic and becoming a dictator.

The GOP is no longer the party of Honest Abe Lincoln, but the party of the liar-in-chief and his enablers.

The Democratic Party – at the state and national levels — is far from perfect. But I believe that, unlike today’s GOP, it strives to remain true to the rule of law and the aspirational goal that all Americans are equal under the law, that it values and adheres to our nation’s motto: “E Pluribus Unum” – out of many, one.

And it is in that party’s primary I will be voting my hopes, not my fears.



