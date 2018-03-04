Idaho Briefing – March 5

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for March 5.

Last week was the first half of the two-week period for candidate filing for the primary election (in May) for statewide, congressional, judicial, legislative and some other seats. Candidate filing opened on February 26. It closes on March 9,at the end of business.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has revised Idaho’s statewide seasonally adjusted annual average unemployment rate for 2017 up slightly to 3.2 percent – one-tenth percent higher than the estimated 3.1 percent first reported. Idaho’s December 2017 unemployment rate was also slightly higher at 3 percent – revised upward one-tenth of a percent from the 2.9 percent reported before the benchmark.

The College of Idaho has appointed two highly successful business and non-profit leaders to the office of President to lead the state’s oldest private college into the future. Former President of TitleOne Corporation Doug Brigham and the former CEO of the Treasure Valley YMCA Jim Everett have been selected as the Presidents of The College of Idaho. The appointment was finalized by a unanimous Board of Trustees vote of approval on February 23.

The State of Idaho auctioned another U.S. Forest Service timber sale today as part of a State-federal partnership to increase management activities on federal lands in Idaho.

The Office of Performance Evaluations has released a report on the “Child Welfare System: Reducing the Risk of Adverse Outcomes.”

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has accepted Intermountain Gas Company’s plan for meeting customer demand through 2021.

Plans to expand and modernize St. Luke’s McCall’s medical center have entered the next stage, and the project’s entitlement application for site preparation will go to the McCall City Council.

PHOTO The Boise Department of Parks andRecreation released a series of conceptual drawings for repairs and new development along the Boise River in the Boise area. This one shows proposed work on a bird observation and study area. (image/Boise Department of Parks and Recreation)



