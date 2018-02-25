Idaho Briefing – February 26

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for February 26.

Albertsons Companies, one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, and Rite Aid Corporation, one of the nation’s leading drugstore chains, announced a definitive merger agreement under which privately held Albertsons Companies will merge with publicly traded Rite Aid.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter on February 20 welcomed a proposal from the Trump administration to extend from three months to 12 months the length of allowed short-term health insurance plans, which could fill a need similar to the plans Idaho insurers can offer under the Governor’s groundbreaking January 5 Executive Order.

Acting Governor Brad Little announced the appointment today of Margie Gannon of St. Maries to the Idaho House of Representatives seat vacated by the recent resignation of Plummer Democrat Paulette Jordan, who stepped down to campaign for her party’s gubernatorial nomination.

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will temporarily close its commercial service Runway 2/20 for rehabilitation in September and encourages customers to plan their travel accordingly.

State regulators have initiated an investigation into a small electric utility that serves the unincorporated community of Atlanta.

An entirely public Spokane River waterfront appears to be widely supported for the Atlas Waterfront project site based on the first round of public input gathered for the project.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced today a settlement with TK Holdings, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese airbag maker Takata, over allegations the company concealed safety issues related to its airbag systems.

PHOTO Hundreds of concerned citizens marched through downtown Boise to the Idaho Capitol on February 19 to urge repeal of Idaho’s laws that shield members of faith-healing sects who deny children needed medical care. Marchers carried symbolic child-sized coffins with them as they walked to honor the 183 infants and children who’ve died from medical neglect since exemptions were enacted in the mid 1970s. (photo/Protect Idaho Kids)



