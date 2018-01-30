Notes . . .

A rainy, quiet afternoon. Time to put on a movie, one that would entertain but also engage.

Time for another view of Citizen Kane. Haven’t watched it in, oh, six or seven years. Let’s give it another go. (And yes, that’s as far as my thought process went.)

No big, thoughtful review of it here; I have no idea what I could say about it that hasn’t been said elsewhere. Except, maybe, on this day in January of 2018, this . . .

Kane is a movie about an arrogant, reckless, loud, aggressive, rich, powerful media figure, married more than once and profligate and ultimately dismissive of all but his most sycophantic allies, ostensibly a populist but seldom able to see anyone else for who they are . . . politically ambitious and also snared by scandal, brought low at the end in his palatial Xanadu.

A review of the movie I read maybe a generation ago asked the question: “Try to think of a personage in contemporary life who would be a suitable model for an updated Kane . . . Or don’t they make them like Hearst anymore?”

What do you think? – rs



