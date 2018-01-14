Idaho Briefing – January 15

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for January 15.

The 2018 Idaho legislative session was gaveled to order on January 8, with the normal financial, education and health issues on the table. The first week of the session was, as usual, dominated for many lawmakers by review of the rules adopted by state agencies over the last year. The first major event of the session was the annual, and for Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, final state of the state address.

The Idaho Water Resource Board is poised to surpass recharging 200,000 acre-feet of water into the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, and on course to exceed the board’s annual recharge goal of 250,000 acre-feet per year, officials said January 8.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas), House Judiciary Committee Immigration and Border Security Subcommittee Chairman Raúl Labrador, and House Homeland Security Committee Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) introduced the Securing America’s Future Act.

If they can help it, nobody wants to think about “brown grease,” the nasty, gunky stuff that builds up in the drain trap under the sink. But while the stuff in your home may continue to be a nuisance, at restaurants, food processing plants and waste treatment facilities, it’s becoming increasingly feasible to turn grease into biodiesel fuels for trucks, buses and generators.

Three Idaho Department of Correction prisons south of Boise as of January 12 remained on secure status with some of their housing units on lockdown. There is no timeline in place currently to ease restrictions. Visiting at the facilities is also suspended through the weekend.

Boise State University once again has exceeded its benchmark number for yearly bachelor’s degree graduates set when the state adopted the goal to ensure that 60 percent of Idahoans between 25 and 34 had a degree or certificate by 2020.

Idaho Panhandle Forest Supervisor Mary Farnsworth on January 12 signed the decision, selecting alternative B, for the Halfway Malin Project located on the St. Joe Ranger District.

PHOTO Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter delivers his valedictory state of the state address on the first day of the 2018 Idaho legislative session. (photo/IdahoEdNews)



