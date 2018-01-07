Idaho Briefing – January 8

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter and Lieutenant Governor Brad Little on January 5 signed an executive order that positions Idaho to be the leader in affordable health care for Idahoans.

The week ahead kicks off pollitics and government for the coming year, as the Idaho Legislature returns for its annual session and Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter delivers his last state of the state address. And Congress launches into its 2018 activities, as everyone keeps an eye on the elections a few months hence.

In fiscal year 2017, Idaho National Laboratory operations added $1.94 billion to Idaho’s gross domestic product, and the lab spent $139 million with Idaho businesses. Those are just two of the key findings in INL’s Research & Development Economic Impact Summary for FY 2017.

The City of Boise announced plans today for transforming a wide variety of plastic it collects through its popular citywide recycling program into synthetic diesel fuel. Rather than being sent to the landfill, this new program will create a valuable product for beneficial reuse.

Idaho Falls community members will have new pathways to enjoy in the future, thanks to a recent landmark agreement between the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Irrigation District.

Idaho is seeing more influenza-related deaths at this point in the season than in the same timeframe in the previous seven seasons, and public health officials are concerned.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has scheduled two public workshops regarding the future of the Idaho Universal Service Fund (IUSF). Set for January 17 and February 28 in Boise, the workshops will allow any interested party the opportunity to provide insight and commentary on the sustainability of the IUSF amid the evolving telecommunications landscape.

A rate increase took effect January 1 for Avista Utilities electric and natural gas service as a result of a settlement adopted by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

Patrons in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District are split over the prospect of nixing a 20-year-old, open-enrollment policy and carving up new middle and high school boundaries. Over 100 people attended a special school board meeting at Pocatello High School Thursday night to see the district's currently proposed boundary changes and voice concerns to trustees.



