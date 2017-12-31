The nose count

Stories using statistics are usually quickly forgotten. But, once in awhile, one comes along that makes you stop and give it some thought. This is one of those.

On the first day of 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau is projecting there are 326,971,407 of us in this country. And, that in the last 12 months, we’ve gained 2,314,238 new noses to count. If you go back to the last official census in 2010, that figure means we’ve grown by 18,225,587 folks in just eight years. That’s a lot of folks!

The next official, door-to-door people counting is still a year or so away but the Bureau has developed some handy-dandy formulas to usually come pretty close in its projections. So, let’s look at a few more.

In 2018, the Bureau nose-counters figure, just in America, we’ll see one birth every eight seconds and one death every 10 seconds. Add to that a net international migration of one person every 29 seconds. So, the combination of births and net migration minus deaths will increase our total count of one new person in our world every 18 seconds in 2018.

Then, there’s the question of how may of us there are in the whole world today. Glad you asked.

Today’s estimate is 7,444,443,881. That’s up from 2010 by about 78,521,290 or an increase of 1.07 percent. Worldwide, the Bureau forecasts 4.3 births and 1.8 deaths every second. I’m not sure where the official point of “overpopulation” begins, but when births are four times the death rate, we’re gonna hit it one of these years.

The Census Bureau has a web page that simulates “real-time”

growth of populations in this country and worldwide that’s worth checking into.

To me, these numbers are interesting but a bit beyond real comprehension when you’re talking about 7-billion. I still get nervous when there are more than six people on my bus.