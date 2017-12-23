Notes . . .

One of the big Idaho headlines this last week concerned the new Census estimates for growth in population, by state, over the last year. This year’s report shows Idaho growing faster than any other state, which may be a first.

That’s significant for what it says about the state’s overall trajectory. But Oregon, which didn’t have quite so large a percentage increase, may have the more significant result out of this: The high probability, now, of getting an additional congressional district.

Oregon came close to a new one in 2010 but didn’t quite cross the line. It has been on track over the last few years, but just barely. Now, its population increase is strong enough compared to other states that it well within the line for a new district.

Election Data Services, which tracks much of this, said that