Almost 30 years ago today

This video (on the left) was irresistible for several reasons, mostly personal. It was shot by a man named Robert Eller in the summer of 1988, as (he noted in his post on YouTube) he was headed home from a company picnic.

In the summer of 1988 I was living in Boise and was political editor of the Idaho Statesman at Boise, and just preparing to release my first book – Paradox Politics – and launch Ridenbaugh Press. In just another year and a half I would leave the Statesman and newspaper reporting and shortly after set up RP as my basic venue. A lot was just on the verge of happening … as Boise was as you see it here.

A time warp, for me at least. – rs