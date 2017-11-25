Notes . . .

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

November 25, 2017

Mostly, media companies will run political ads excepting in the most extreme cases, involving distasteful imagery, potential libel and so forth. None of that excuses the reported failure by a billboard firm to refuse a tastefully-designed and clearly pertinent billboard aimed at Senate candidate Roy Moore.

(Of course, this isn’t the first time Moore has been at the center of a billboard controversy, either. And be it noted: I’ve seen a specific reference as to what company has denied the billboard placement, or what its side of this might be.)

A Tweet reposted the image (seen here) and commented, “It would be a shame if god-forbid it went viral on social media and was seen by even more people than the actual billboard would have been.” Wouldn’t it, though . . .

